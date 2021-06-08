Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes 06/08 at Fayetteville

The Down East Wood Ducks continue their 12-game road trip with six games against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. The Wood Ducks will send RHP Abdiel Mendoza (1-2, 2.70) to the mound to take on RHP Cesar Gomez (0-2, 4.58) who will toe the rubber for the Woodpeckers.

Wood Ducks Soar Past Carolina in Finale : The Down East Wood Ducks smashed four homeruns en route to their largest offensive output of 2021 with a 15-7 win against the Carolina Mudcats, Sunday afternoon. This win puts the Wood Ducks in a tie for first in the Central division with the Mudcats.

YOU GET A HIT, YOU GET A HIT, EVERYONE GETS A HIT: Every starter recorded at least one hit during the Wood Ducks finale against the Carolina Mudcats on Sunday. Cody Freeman led the way going 3-3 with three RBI. Freeman also tallied two stolen bases in the win. Keithron Moss and Cristian Inoa both led the Wood Ducks with four RBI and each had one homerun in the game as well.

TAKIN' CARE OF BUSINESS: The bullpen has been heavily relied upon for the Wood Ducks through the first 29 games. Collectively, the pitching staff has thrown 249.2 innings but the bullpen has done most of the heavy lifting with 141.1 innings compared to the starting rotation 108.1 innings. The Wood Ducks bullpen has pitched to a 2.17 ERA this season with 188 strikeouts. Down East currently sits atop all of MiLB, sporting the best team ERA at 2.81.

SWIPER KEEP SWIPING!: Being fast and loose on the base paths has been the secret to their success. When the Wood Ducks steal a base they are 18-6 on the season. Currently, the Wood Ducks sit fourth in all of MiLB with 66 stolen bases on the season. Jayce Easley (15) and Evan Carter (12) lead the way for the Wood Ducks as their two primary and best base stealers. Easley sits at number 10 in all of MiLB in stolen bases.

