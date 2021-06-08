Vines Takes Home Low-A East Pitcher of the Week

North Augusta, SC - Minor League Baseball announced on Monday that Augusta GreenJackets right-handed pitcher,

Darius Vines, has been named the Pitcher of the Week in the Low-A East for May 31-June 6th. In two starts, Vines allowed only two runs over 11 innings of work. He had a scoreless innings streak of 9.1 frames.

"We are very proud of the work that Darius puts in between and during his starts," GreenJackets manager Michael Saunders said. "It's a pleasure to watch him throw the ball. This award is well deserved."

This season, he has an ERA of 2.25 over six starts and 24 innings. He has 30 strikeouts to only eight walks.

In his first start of the week on June 1st vs Charleston, Vines went six innings of scoreless baseball without allowing a run. Vines struck out nine and surrendered only two hits. The

Jackets didn't score a run until Ricardo Rodriguez hit a 7th inning home run, and they'd go on to win 1-0.

In his second start on Sunday against Charleston, Vines went five innings allowing only two runs. He'd strikeout five and allowed only two runs to get the win.

Vines was a seventh-round selection by the Atlanta Braves in the 2019 MLB Draft. He played his college baseball at Cal State Bakersfield.

