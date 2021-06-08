Bullock Promoted to Wisconsin; Warren Activated from IL
June 8, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the promotion of RHP Justin Bullock to High-A Wisconsin and the reinstatement of C Zavier Warren from the injured list.
The Mudcats roster is currently at 28 active players with three on the injured list.
In summary:
6/8: RHP Justin Bullock transferred to High-A Wisconsin
6/8: C Zavier Warren reinstated from injured list
The Carolina Mudcats are the official Low-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are in their 31st consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.
• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...
Low-A East League Stories from June 8, 2021
- Vines Takes Home Low-A East Pitcher of the Week - Augusta GreenJackets
- Bullock Promoted to Wisconsin; Warren Activated from IL - Carolina Mudcats
- Down East Wood Ducks Game Notes 06/08 at Fayetteville - Down East Wood Ducks
- Cannon Baller Chronicle: Week FiveÃÂ - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Charleston - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Carolina Mudcats Stories
- Bullock Promoted to Wisconsin; Warren Activated from IL
- Joe Gray Jr. Earns Second Straight Player of the Week Award
- Mudcats Drop Series Finale 15-7 to Wood Ducks
- Mudcats Hold off Wood Ducks 5-4 in Series Tying Victory
- Mudcats and Wood Ducks Split Friday Doubleheader