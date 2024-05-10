Grasshoppers Fall to the Hot Rods, 4-3, for the Fourth Game of Its Away Series

May 10, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BOWLING GREEN, KY - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 4-3, on Friday May 10. Each team tallied five hits while Greensboro had one mishap.

Leading at the plate for the Grasshoppers was outfielder P.J. Hilson as he went 1-3 with one RBI and one run scored. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Jack Brannigan, Charles McAdoo, Maikol Escotto, and Shawn Ross.

Leading at the dish for the Hot Rods was outfielder Jhon Diaz as he went 1-3 with a home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Bowling Green were also tallied by Xavier Isaac, Brayden Taylor, Kamren James, and Hunter Haas.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Derek Diamond as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up four hits and one free base on four innings of work. Cy Nielson took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 1-1 on the season.

Starting on the rubber for Bowling Green was righthanded pitcher Trevor Martin as he recorded seven strikeouts and gave up four hits, three earned runs, and one free base on five innings of work. Drew Sommers recorded the win for the Hot Rods and improved to 1-1 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue its away series against the Hot Rods tomorrow, Saturday, May 11 at 7:35 PM. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336) 268-2255.

