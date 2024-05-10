Diaz Homers, Late Sacrifice Flies Lead Hot Rods to 4-3 Comeback

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Jhon Diaz's seventh inning homer jumpstarted the Bowling Green Hot Rods (17-14) to a 4-3, comeback victory over the Greensboro Grasshoppers (16-14) on Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Greensboro started the scoring in the top of the third inning against Bowling Green starter Trevor Martin. Shawn Ross worked a one-out walk and Lonnie White Jr. was hit by a pitch, putting runners at first and second. Jack Brannigan grounded into a fielder's choice, advancing Ross to third. Charles McAdoo ran out an infield single, scoring Ross, giving the Grasshoppers a 1-0 lead.

Two more runs came around to score for Greensboro in the top of the fourth with Martin still on the mound. Maikol Escotto collected a one-out double. One out later, P.J. Hilson drove in Escotto with a single, increasing the Grasshoppers lead to 2-0. Ross plated Hilson with a double to center, lengthening Greensboro's lead, 3-0.

The Hot Rods brought in their first runs in the bottom of the seventh against Grasshoppers reliever Alessandro Ercolani. Brock Jones led off with a walk and advanced to second on a disengagement violation. Hunter Hass flied out to left, moving Jones to third. One out later, Diaz roped a two-run homer over the right-center field wall, bringing the Hot Rods within one run, 3-2.

Bowling Green kept up their momentum in the bottom of the eighth against Greensboro reliever Cy Nielson. Xavier Isaac and Brayden Taylor worked back-to-back walks, while Kamren James was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Jones lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Isaac to tie the game, 3-3. Haas followed with another sacrifice fly, putting the Hot Rods in the lead, 4-3. JJ Goss entered the game in the ninth and closed out the Grasshoppers for a 4-3 victory.

Drew Sommers (1-1) picked up his first win of the season, going 1.0 scoreless inning, allowing one hit and striking out two. Nielson (1-1) was given his first loss of the year, surrendering two runs on no hits and received his second blown save. Goss (2) pitched 1.0 scoreless inning, walking one and striking out one in his second save of the season.

The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers play the penultimate game of the series at 6:35 PM CT at Bowling Green Ballpark. Bowling Green will send out RHP Alex Cook (2-2, 1.84) against Greensboro LHP Hunter Barco (0-0, 2.01).

