Grasshoppers Fall, 3-0 to the Cyclones Saturday Evening

BROOKLYN, NY - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell, 3-0 to the Brooklyn Cyclones on Saturday, July 15. The Cyclones improved to 13-4 in the second half of the season while the Grasshoppers moved to 3-13 while Brooklyn outhit Greensboro 5-3.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was infielder Will Matthiessen as he went 1-4 with a triple. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by infielder Mike Jarivs and outfielder Sammy Siani.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher JP Massey and he tallied three strikeouts and gave up two hits, two runs, and three free bases on two innings of work. Massey took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 1-2 on the season.

Robert Colina recorded the win for the Cyclones and moved to 2-2 on the season.

