Grasshoppers Defeat the Cyclones, 13-5 in Final Game in Brooklyn, NY

BROOKLYN, NY - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Brooklyn Cyclones, 13-5 in the final game of its away trip on Sunday, July 16. The Grasshoppers improved to 4-13 in the second half of the season while the Cyclones fell to 13-5. Greensboro outhit Brooklyn 10-9 while the Cyclones had three mishaps.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was Tres Gonzalez as he went 2-5 with a double, one RBI, and two runs scored. Following close behind was Jase Bowen as he went 2-4 with two RBI and two runs scored. Shawn Ross recorded the only Grasshoppers home run while Will Matthiessen, Wyatt Hendrie, and Francisco Acuna each tallied a double.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Po-Yu Chen as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up six hits, three runs, and four free bases on five innings of work. Chen recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 4-5 on the season.

Brenden Hardy took the loss for the Cyclones and fell to 0-2 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their away series trek in Wilmington, DE as they take on the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Tuesday, July 18. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.

