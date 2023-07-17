Homestand Preview: Catch the 'Dads July 25-30

Tuesday, July 25th at 7pm

The 'Dads return next Tuesday for six games against the Hudson Valley Renegades, affiliate of the New York Yankees!

It is Dollar Dog Tuesday where hot dogs are $1 and fans can bring their dog for just $1 thanks to Hebrew National and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM.

Tuesdays are Craft Beer Tuesdays and craft pints are $4 courtesy of Lowes Foods.

Tuesday will kick off Local Heroes Week by Hendrick Honda Hickory. First responders can get 2 free tickets with a work ID and can purchase up for 4 additional tickets at $6 for family and friends.

Wednesday, July 26th at 7pm

Our Candy Celebration is Wednesday night! We're honoring different sugary sweets and Candy the Crawdad herself.

Wednesday is a Kids Win Wednesday by Arby's and kids 12 and under can get a free ticket, meal voucher, and pass to each of the amusements.

Local Heroes Week by Hendrick Honda Hickory continues as first responders can get 2 free tickets with a work ID and can purchase up for 4 additional tickets at $6 for family and friends.

Thursday, July 27th at 7pm

It's July in North Carolina so Mother Nature will bring the fire, we'll provide the ice. We've got an evening of fire and ice themed games on tap for Thursday!

Thirsty Thursday returns! Take advantage of discounted domestic beer and Pepsi products thanks to Focus News.

Peoples Bank customers can get a discounted $6 ticket to the game with their card as part of Peoples Bank Thursdays.

It's also Planet Fitness Thursday and members can get a $6 ticket to section 212, the Planet Fitness Section.

Local Heroes Week by Hendrick Honda Hickory continues as first responders can get 2 free tickets with a work ID and can purchase up for 4 additional tickets at $6 for family and friends.

Friday, July 28th at 7pm

We've got Disco Fever! Join us Friday night as we play some of the biggest hits of the disco era and dedicate our in-game entertainment to the theme.

Following the game, the Crawdads will shoot off fireworks thanks to Carolina West Wireless and KICKS 103.3.

It is also Catawba Science Center Night and members can get 2 free tickets to the game. Family membership

Friday is the last day of Local Heroes Week by Hendrick Honda Hickory. First responders can get 2 free tickets with a work ID and can purchase up for 4 additional tickets at $6 for family and friends.

Saturday, July 29 at 5pm

The final Gardner-Webb University Christian Concert is Saturday evening as NewSong takes the stage following the Crawdads game. The concert, presented by Gardner-Webb University and 106.9 The Light, will start roughly 30 minutes following the conclusion of the 5pm Crawdads game.

Sunday, July 30th at 2pm

The Crawdads will take on their Llamas de Hickory identity on Sunday in an afternoon packed with cultural tributes thanks to the Greater Hickory International Council.

Sunday is Church Bulletin Sunday, presented by Catawba Shoe Store, where fans can bring their church bulletin to the ticket office to receive a discounted $6 ticket. The Crawdads will then donate $4 back to the bulletin's respective church.

Homestand Previews are presented by NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy is the world's largest producer of wind and solar energy. See how they are helping pave the way for America's Energy Era.

