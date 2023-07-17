Cyclones Celebrate "The Nine" with Donnie McClurkin at Maimonides Park

Brooklyn, NY - The Brooklyn Cyclones today announced that the team will celebrate "The Nine" at Maimonides Park in Coney Island on Friday, August 11th with pastor Donnie McClurkin, one of the world's top-selling gospel artists and a three-time Grammy Award winner. Prior to the team's 7:00 PM game with the Aberdeen IronBirds, McClurkin will be singing the National Anthem and "Lift Every Voice And Sing", commonly referred to as the Black National Anthem.

"It's a great honor for me to join with the Cyclones on a night honoring the historic impact made by numerous Black baseball pioneers," said Donnie McClurkin. "I have been blessed over the years to reach so many people through music, and 'The Nine' is an important way to reach out to communities of color to help bring them into the world of baseball."

The Cyclones are inviting churches and inner-city communities throughout the five boroughs to attend as the team pays tribute to Jackie Robinson and his pioneering, inspirational struggle to integrate the black community and Minor League Baseball. The team is also inviting two choir members from all churches throughout the five boroughs to participate in singing "God Bless America" during the game's 7th inning stretch.

Any churches or choir members who wish to participate in the singing of "God Bless America" that evening may reach out to Sharon Lundy of the Brooklyn Cyclones at (718) 382-2605 or [email protected].

"The Nine" is named for the number that Robinson wore during his only season playing in MiLB. It represents the league's Black-community focused outreach platform designed to honor and celebrate the historic impact numerous Black baseball pioneers made on the sport, while also providing new opportunities for youth baseball and softball participation and further diversifying the business of baseball.

