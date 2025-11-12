Gotta Love Thomas Müller
Published on November 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC YouTube Video
Check out the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from November 12, 2025
- San Diego FC Announces Sellout for Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinal - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce Multiyear Ticketing Partnership with Tixr to Improve Fan Experience at Shell Energy Stadium - Houston Dynamo FC
- Eight Minnesota United Players Called up for International Duty - Minnesota United FC
- Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride Partner with the Ruckus to Host Community Food Drive - Orlando City SC
- Olger Escobar Called up by Guatemala - Club de Foot Montreal
- Charlotte FC Midfielder Brandt Bronico Signs New Contract - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Defender Tristan Blackmon and Midfielder Sebastian Berhalter Named to 2025 MLS Best XI
- Priso Scores Late Goal as 'Caps Advance to Host Western Conference Semifinal
- Whitecaps FC to Host Western Conference Semifinal on November 22 at BC Place
- Tristan Blackmon Named 2025 MLS Defender of the Year
- Big Crowd Sees Whitecaps FC Conduct Playoff Clinic in Series Opener