Gordon Dynamic in 3-1 Series-Clinching Triumph

June 22, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Oklahoma City, OK - Right-handed pitcher Tanner Gordon delivered 6.2 fabulous innings of one-run ball, while Greg Jones and Drew Romo each clubbed a solo homer, as Albuquerque clinched a series victory with a 3-1 triumph at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Saturday night.

The Isotopes have won eight of their last 10 games, as they continue their best stretch of the 2024 campaign.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque has secured back-to-back series victories for the fourth time since Minor League baseball switched to a six-game format prior to the 2021 season (also: July 1-13, 2021 vs. El Paso, at Round Rock; June 28-July 9, 2023 vs. El Paso, at Oklahoma City; Aug. 15-27, 2023 vs. El Paso, at Oklahoma City).

- This marks the 13th time Albuquerque has won a minimum of four games in a road series. Eight of the occurrences involved the Isotopes sweeping a four-game set before the format was altered.

- Dating back to July 5, 2023, the Isotopes have won 14 of their last 22 games in Oklahoma City. They have clinched a series victory in three of their last four trips to the Sooner State. Prior to last season, Albuquerque had only accomplished the feat on three occassions at Bricktown Ballpark since 2009 (14 total sets).

- The Isotopes pitching staff limited their opponent to one run for the first time since Sept. 24, 2023, when they earned a 2-1 victory over the Dodgers in the season finale. Albuquerque has yet to throw a shutout in 2024.

- Albuquerque batters tied their season-worst by striking out 16 times (also: April 6 at Oklahoma City, June 8 at Sacramento). Ryan Wrobleski fanned 11 hitters in his Triple-A debut, the most for an opposing starter since Jimmy Endersby on Sept. 2, 2022 at Sugar Land (11).

- Gordon's outing marked the sixth time an Isotopes starter pitched into the seventh inning (last: Karl Kauffmann, June 8 at Sacramento: 7.0 IP). Additionally, it was the seventh occurrence of an Albuquerque hurler lasting at least five frames with zero or one run surrendered.

- Gordon, Dugan Darnell, Riley Pint and John Curtiss combined to walk just one batter, the seventh time Albuquerque's staff has issued zero or one free pass (last: June 6 at Sacramento, one). Four of the instances have taken place against Oklahoma City.

- The Isotopes have allowed just four runs over the last pair of contests, their fewest in a two-game span since Sept. 22-23, 2023 vs. Oklahoma City (7-0 and 6-4 wins).

- Connor Kaiser was 2-for-4 with a double, and has recorded an extra-base hit in consecutive games for the second time in 2024 (also: May 7-9 at El Paso).

- Jones homered in his second-straight ballgame, as he launched a pinch-hit clout on Monday night against the Dodgers for his first Major League hit, prior to being optioned. Three of his four long balls (Albuquerque and Colorado) in 2024 have come when facing Oklahoma City or Los Angeles.

- Romo went deep for the first time since June 1 vs. Oklahoma City, a span of 44 at-bats. He has eight long balls this season, three against left-handed pitchers. Romo's previous two clouts off a southpaw were when facing Tyler Thomas in Salt Lake.

- Julio Carreras finished 0-for-4, and his season-best 11-game on base streak reached its conclusion. He slashed .325/.364/.400 during the stretch that began June 4 at Sacramento.

- Trevor Boone was 0-for-3 with three strikeouts, and is 3-for-32 with 21 punchouts in nine career games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Additionally, he has fanned at least a trio of times in four of the contests.

- Gordon delivered the seventh quality start of the season for Albuquerque, including his second-straight. It marks the sixth time in Gordon's professional career he has delivered a minimum of two quality starts in a row (last: June 18-24, 2023 with Double-A Mississippi).

- Curtiss has recorded three saves in his last five outings, after not registering any since Sept. 25, 2020 as a member of the American League champion Tampa Bay Rays.

- In his first two appearances off the Injured List, Pint has worked a scoreless outing each time with a combined five strikeouts.

- Boone and Julio Carreras combined to throw out Austin Gauthier trying to stretch a double into a triple during the ninth inning. Boone was credited with an outfield assist, Albuquerque's seventh in their last 11 games after registering just three in the first 63 contests.

- With a victory tomorrow, Albuquerque would match their first-half record from last season at 27-48. The Isotopes were 18-46 follwing a loss to El Paso on June 11.

On Deck: Right-handed pitcher Peyton Battenfield will take the mound Sunday, as the Isotopes look to claim five of six games in this series. Oklahoma City's starter is to be determined. First pitch from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is slated for 1:05 pm MT (2:05 CT).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.