River Cats Defeat Express 7-2 on Friday Night

June 22, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Round Rock Express (36-36) fell at the paws of the Sacramento River Cats (43-30) at Sutter Health Park on Friday night, 7-2. Despite the loss, Round Rock still leads the six-game series three games to one.

Round Rock starter RHP Gerson Garabito (1-3, 2.62) took the loss after allowing four runs on three hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 4.0 innings. Sacramento starter RHP Hayden Birdsong (1-0, 5.00) earned the win after allowing two runs on three hits and four walks with seven strikeouts over 5.0 innings.

Along the Train Tracks:

Sacramento opened the scoring in the bottom of the second thanks to a bases loaded hit by pitch by 2B Donovan Walton and a wild pitch that allowed C Blake Sabol to score to make it 2-0.

Round Rock answered in the top of the third after C Andrew Knapp hit a sacrifice fly that scored LF Trevor Hauver to cut it to 2-1.

3B David Villar launched a two-run homer to center field in the bottom of the third inning to extend the River Cats lead to 4-1.

The Express added a big fly of their own in the fifth off the bat of 3B Jonathan Ornelas, cutting the deficit to 4-2.

An RBI double by Villar in the bottom of the fifth plated SS Marco Luciano to increase the Sacramento advantage to 5-2.

Luciano added two more runs to the River Cats lead in the sixth on a single to make it 7-2.

E-Train Excerpts:

Texas Rangers rehabber 2B Justin Foscue extended his on-base streak to 38 games at the Triple-A level, dating back to August 18, 2023. He went 0-for-1 with three walks

Round Rock 3B Jonathan Ornelas launched his third home run of the season on Friday night going 1-3 with a solo homer, an RBI and a run scored.

Next up: Round Rock and Sacramento face off for game five of the series Saturday night. Express RHP Adrian Sampson (7-3, 4.80) is slated to make the start against River Cats RHP Tommy Romero (4-1, 3.11). First pitch from Sutter Health Park is set for 8:37 p.m. CT.

Single game tickets as well as full season and other membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

#RR#

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.