OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - June 22, 2024

Albuquerque Isotopes (25-48) at Oklahoma City Baseball Club (39-34)

Game #74 of 150/First Half #74 of 75/Home #35 of 75

Pitching Probables: ABQ-RHP Tanner Gordon (1-2, 6.12) vs. OKC-LHP Justin Wrobleski (NR, -.--)

Saturday, June 22, 2024 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club and Albuquerque Isotopes meet for the fifth time in their six-game series at 6:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC has lost back-to-back games and is now 2-7 in the last nine games and 7-11 so far in June...Tonight is the penultimate game of the first half of the PCL season.

Last Game: After the Oklahoma City Baseball Club took an early lead, the Albuquerque Isotopes scored four straight runs to come back and send Oklahoma City to a 4-3 loss Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Ryan Ward hit a RBI double and Trey Sweeney followed with a RBI groundout. The Isotopes tied the score in the fourth inning when Connor Kaiser hit a two-run double. A solo home run by Willie MacIver in the sixth inning gave Albuquerque the lead, 3-2. Oklahoma City loaded the bases on three singles with one out in the seventh inning, but the next two OKC batters were retired as Albuquerque escaped the jam. MacIver then knocked a RBI double in the eighth inning for a two-run Isotopes lead. Chris Owings hit a RBI double for OKC in the bottom of the inning and OKC once again had the tying run at third base with one out, but the team was unable to convert.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Justin Wrobleski is scheduled to make his Triple-A debut tonight with OKC...Wrobleski has made 13 starts with Double-A Tulsa this season, going 5-2 and posting a 3.06 ERA over 67.2 innings, notching 62 strikeouts against 13 walks...At the time of his promotion, Wrobleski was tied for the Tulsa team lead in starts (13) while pacing the squad in wins (five), innings (67.2) and strikeouts (62). He served Tulsa's Opening Night starter April 5 at Northwest Arkansas and allowed two or fewer runs in nine of 13 outings...Among league leaders, Wrobleski ranked second in the Texas League in WHIP (1.03), tied for third innings (67.2 IP), fourth in ERA (3.06) and tied for ninth in both strikeouts (62) and BAA (.231)...He pitched a career-high 7.0 innings in his last start with Tulsa June 16 against Arkansas, holding Arkansas scoreless and allowing four hits and one walk with four strikeouts. He retired 18 of the 22 batters he faced to earn the win in Tulsa's 7-0 victory...Wrobleski spent the 2023 season with High-A Great Lakes, going 4-4 with a 2.90 ERA and a team-best 109 strikeouts over 25 games (23 starts). He was named Midwest League Pitcher of the Month for June and went on to be named a Midwest League Post-Season All-Star and MiLB.com Organization All-Star...Wrobleski is in his third professional season after being selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft from Oklahoma State University. He is currently ranked as the Dodgers No. 6 prospect by Baseball America and No. 14 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Against the Isotopes: 2024: 15-7 2023: 10-14 All-time: 153-126 At OKC: 83-55 OKC and the Isotopes meet for their fourth and final series of 2024. After going 9-3 in Albuquerque, OKC is now 6-4 in home games...OKC won each of the first three series of the season between the teams - April 2-7 in OKC (5-1), April 23-28 in Albuquerque (4-2) and May 28-June 2 in Albuquerque (5-1) - and has already clinched a win in the season series...Eight of the first 12 games between the teams this season were settled by one or two runs, and now 11 of 22 games have been decided by one or two runs...Through the first 18 meetings this season, OKC outscored Albuquerque, 164-99, hit 35 home runs (compared to 19 for Albuquerque) and recorded seven games with at least 11 runs...On April 25, OKC scored at least 21 runs for the fifth time during the team's Bricktown era, spanning 3,593 games since 1998 (OKC has since recorded another 21-plus-run game)...Entering the current series, Trey Sweeney batted .426 (29x68) with 15 extra-base hits, including seven home runs, 25 RBI and 23 runs scored through his first 17 games against the Isotopes. Ryan Ward racked up nine homers, 15 extra-base hits and 25 RBI through his first 15 games...Last season, the Isotopes were one of three teams OKC posted a losing head-to-head record against, as Albuquerque won a season series against OKC for the first time since 2017. In 2023, the Isotopes went 9-3 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for their most wins in OKC. They also won four straight games against OKC within the same series for the first time since Aug. 8-11, 2008.

Close Calls: Friday marked the second time in three games and seventh time in the season series between OKC and Albuquerque that a game was decided by one run. OKC is now 4-3 in one-run games against the Isotopes this season and 9-12 overall in one-run games in 2024 - tied with Round Rock for the most one-run games in the league. The team's 12 one-run losses this season are second-most in the PCL and one behind Albuquerque for the most, although the Isotopes have 14 more losses overall...Eleven of 22 meetings between the Isotopes and OKC so far this season have been decided by two runs or less and OKC is now 7-4 in those close games. Through 73 games of 2024, 38 have been decided by two runs or less (51.4 percent) and OKC has played in the most games decided by one or two runs in the PCL this season...In 2023, OKC played in 68 games decided by two runs or less, going a combined 40-28 in those games. This year, the team is 18-20... Of OKC's 34 home games, 21 have been decided by one or two runs and OKC is now 18-16 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, with an 11-10 mark in one- and two-run games.

Drew Up: Drew Avans singled, drew a walk and scored a run as he extended his season-best on-base streak to 17 games - tied for the third-longest on-base streak of the season by an OKC player. Over his last three games, Avans is 6-for-12 with four extra-base hits, four walks, two stolen bases and six runs scored...Last night, he played center field and picked up his fourth outfield assist in the last two games, throwing out an Isotopes runner at third base as part of a double play in the seventh inning. Avans had a career-high three outfield assists in right field Thursday night, throwing out two Isotopes runners at home plate and another at third base. He has nine total outfield assists this season, including six this month, and is tied with Round Rock's Sandro Fabian for the league lead in outfield assists...Avans leads the Minors with 61 runs scored this season and is tied for first in the PCL with seven triples. His 39 walks are tied for second in the league, while his 23 stolen bases are third and his 81 hits are fourth...Throughout this season, Avans has established new Bricktown era career records for walks (220) and triples (25). He ranks second all-time during the Bricktown era with 403 career games and 105 stolen bases, while ranking tied for third in hits (396) and fifth in doubles (75)...Through his first 16 games of June, Avans is bating .354 (23x65) with nine extra-base hits, 11 RBI and 14 runs scored...He has hit safely nine of his last 10 games, batting .390 (16x41)...Avans last reached base in 18 straight games April 6-29, 2023.

Andre the Giant: Andre Lipcius singled and drew a walk Friday to extend his hitting streak to six games. He is 7-for-28 during the stretch, which is his longest hitting streak since a season-best eight-game stretch May 16-24. He is 4-for-14 over the last three games after going 3-for-29 over his previous seven games...Lipcius leads OKC with 83 hits in 68 games this season, including a team-leading 17 doubles, along with a team-best 54 RBI. His 17 homers are second-most on the team as well as second in the league trailing only teammate Ryan Ward...Additionally, Lipcius ranks among PCL top-five leaders in total bases (2nd, 155), SLG (3rd, .562), hits (3rd), extra-base hits (3rd, 36) and OPS (4th, .935).

The Warden: Ryan Ward doubled in a second straight game Friday and has now hit safely in nine of his last 10 games (10x40) with six extra-base hits, five RBI and seven runs scored. Overall this season, 34 of his 54 hits have gone for extra bases. He has 52 RBI in 49 games - second-most among OKC players and is one of seven PCL players with more than 50 RBI this season...He paces the PCL with 18 Triple-A homers, while his 19 total homers this season (including one while on a rehab appearance with the ACL Dodgers) are second-most in all of the Minors. He leads the PCL with a .636 SLG and ranks third with a .958 OPS. His 34 extra-base hits are tied for fourth-most in the league.

Dinger Details: Last night was the third time in the current series OKC was held without a home run, and OKC has one home run over the last four games after hitting 10 homers over the previous four games in Sugar Land...OKC's 26 homers in June are tied for third-most in the league, but just one behind league leaders Albuquerque and Las Vegas...Overall this season, OKC's 98 homers are second-most in the PCL behind Sugar Land's 112 HR and OKC's Ryan Ward (18 HR) and Andre Lipcius (17 HR) rank first and second in the league in homers...On the other hand, OKC has allowed seven home runs over the first four games of the series against Albuquerque. The Isotopes have hit one home run in each of the last three games after hitting four homers Tuesday, matching the season-high for an OKC opponent, which has happened three times this season and all three times have occurred against the Isotopes. The four homers Tuesday were the most allowed by OKC at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since April 2, 2023 against Tacoma when the Rainiers also hit four dingers...OKC has allowed 62 home runs overall this season - fewest in Triple-A. However, the team has already allowed 24 home runs through 18 games in June after giving up 12 home runs throughout the entire month of May (27 games)...OKC has now allowed at least one homer in six of the last seven games, for a total of 11 home runs...Additionally, OKC has allowed at least one homer in six straight home games (11 HR) and seven of eight home games (13 HR). The team had allowed just 11 home runs over the first 28 home games and nine home runs over the first 26 home games. On the other hand, OKC has hit just one home run over the last five games in Bricktown.

Well Fed: Hunter Feduccia went 1-for-4 Friday and has now hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 11-for-34 (.324) with two doubles, three homers and 12 RBI...In his last 13 games, Feduccia is 17-for-47 (.362) with four doubles, a triple, three homers, 14 RBI, 10 walks and 11 runs scored...Since May 7, Feduccia is batting .347 (34x98) with 14 extra-base hits, 26 RBI and 18 runs scored over 26 games.

June Swoon: Albuquerque has scored 24 runs through the first four games of the series in OKC, and OKC has allowed 50 runs over the last seven games (7.1 rpg) - tied for the most runs allowed in the PCL during the span. Through 18 games this month, OKC is running a 5.85 ERA and 1.66 WHIP - each ranking eighth out of the 10 teams in the PCL, while OKC's .271 BAA is seventh. OKC has also allowed the second-most walks this month (95). In May (27 games), OKC led all Triple-A teams with a 3.55 ERA and 1.24 WHIP and led the PCL with a .219 BAA.

Around the Horn: James Outman recorded a third straight multi-hit game Friday, going 2-for-5 and scoring a run. Over his last three games, Outman is 6-for-14 with a double and a homer, and he has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games (12x45)...After scoring at least five runs in six straight games, OKC was held to three runs Friday night. It was just the fourth time in the last 22 games OKC scored fewer than five runs...OKC has committed two errors in each of the last three games. Prior to Wednesday, OKC went eight straight games without an error and had committed two errors in the previous 14 games combined. The team's previous six errors occurred over a span of 19 games...Albuquerque already has 60 at-bats with runners in scoring position over the first four games of the series, including 49 in the last three games. Opponents have had at least 10 AB with RISP in eight of the last nine games (118).

