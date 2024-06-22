Big Inning Propels Rainiers over Aviators

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (42-31) scored five runs in the sixth inning, taking their third straight game over the Las Vegas Aviators (36-37) by a score of 8-2, Friday at Cheney Stadium.

Jorge Polanco opened the scoring in the first inning with a solo home run. Las Vegas answered with a run of their own in the fourth to tie the game, scoring on an RBI double from Armando Alvarez.

The Rainiers answered with two runs in the fifth on another solo blast from Polanco and an RBI triple from Jason Vosler to take a 3-1 lead. They broke it open in the sixth with five runs on two bases loaded walks and singles from Jonatan Clase and Jake Slaughter.

With an 8-1 lead, Dallas Keuchel kept cruising, allowing just the one earned run on five hits and a walk, striking out three batters over 6.0 innings. He was followed by Collin Snider who delivered a scoreless inning of relief, keeping the Rainiers' lead at seven.

Las Vegas scored a run in the ninth on a solo home run from Jordan Diaz, but that is all they would bring in as Tacoma took their third straight by a score of 8-2.

POSTGAME NOTES: Jorge Polanco hit two home runs tonight, one from each side of the plate. He is the first Rainiers' player to record a two-home run game since Blake Hunt on April 28, 2024, vs. El Paso. Dallas Keuchel lowered his ERA to 3.93 on the season, allowing just one earned run on five hits and one walk, striking out three along the way. It marked his seventh win of the year, moving to 7-4 in 13 starts with the Rainiers. Tacoma moved a season-high 11 games over the .500 mark with their victory tonight. The Rainiers have now won 12 of their last 16 games.

Tacoma and Las Vegas will play game five of their six-game series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney Stadium set for 6:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

