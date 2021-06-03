Good Clubhouse Vibes, Next-Man-Up Mentality Has Dogs Rolling on Four-Game Win Streak

The Dogs needed to scrape across a run any way they could.

With the bases loaded and one out, Grant Kay stepped into the batters box with one goal in mind: get a good pitch to hit. Kay ended up swinging at what he called a "crappy" pitch, but his blooper found grass in shallow left field.

"Normally, that doesn't work out," Kay said. "That's why you saw me on first base getting pretty excited."

This RBI from Kay ended up being the game-winning run to complete the Dogs' seventh comeback win of the season. The Dogs were able to grind out a 3-1 win on Wednesday night after defeating Winnipeg 8-4 in game one of the doubleheader to sweep the series.

Now riding a four-game winning streak and coming out victorious in seven of the last 10 games, the Dogs' clubhouse can't help but have a positive outlook each day. Dogs manager said even in a loss, his team thinks about it for 30 minutes, then it's over with.Â

"The atmosphere in the clubhouse is real good," Hobson said. "We've got a bunch of good guys out there."

Kay, along with three-hole hitter Danny Mars have played an integral role in the Dogs' recent success. Mars has either scored or driven a run in 10 straight games, which continued tonight with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.

Mars said before that at bat, he was simplifying his approach as much as possible in his mind. In a close game where every run in amplified, Mars said he focused on getting a nice and easy barrel on the ball to send it to the outfield.

Hobson said he expected Mars to bat in the five spot this year, but after losing Joey Terdoslavich, Mars has become the Dogs three hitter and has not looked back. But even during this hot streak, Mars has stayed humble.

"It's all a credit to the guys in front of me," Mars said. "Without guys on base I wouldn't have any RBI."

One of the hitters Mars has most recently been driving in is Kay. Kay started the year batting toward the bottom of the order, but with the temporary departure of leadoff man Michael Crouse, Kay has gotten comfortable batting second. Driving in six runs over the last four games, Kay has allowed the Dogs to not skip a beat in Crouse's absence.

"I know when Crouse gets back, we'll plug him right back in at the top like they should, but for now I have got to really focus and take advantage of it," Kay said.

Positionally, Anfernee Grier has replaced Crouse in center field and has started to find his own rhythm at the plate. After driving in four runs in game one of Wednesday's doubleheader, Grier tripled in game two and showed off his speed in center field.

"[Grier] is a quality individual," Hobson said. "He can run it down in centerfield, he'll steal a base for us, he's really stepped it up filling in for Michael."

This next-man-up mentality in the Dogs clubhouse has helped the team get on a roll of winning four straight games. Kay said this hot streak has come from the team mirroring the attitude of Hobson.

"Butch is really calm. He's a player's manager and he doesn't hit the panic button ever," Kay said. "I think that rubs off on us as a team it obviously has helped."

