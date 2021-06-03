Wayne's World, Bad News Bears Kick off Birdcage Summer Movie Viewing
June 3, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Schwing!Â In addition to our goal of making Canaries games a premier Sioux Falls summertime experience, we're also planning on turning The Birdcage into an awesome venue beyond baseball. This includes last autumn's 1st Annual Canaries Beerfest, future live music concerts, and movie viewings. Why limit that giant, new and beautiful Daktronics video board to just videos and live footage during baseball games?
So, on Saturday, The Birdcage turns into "Wayne's World." Fans are encouraged to stick around after "Saturday Night Live on a Saturday Day Night... Live Night" to watch the full-length widescreen feature of SNL's most successful SNL cinematic franchise! Even better news -- with the 6:05 game being the second leg of a doubleheader, the 7-inning game means an even earlier start time for Wayne's World. It's Party Time! It's Excellent!Â
Three weeks later, it's our celebration of the 45th Anniversary of one of the best baseball movies of all time, Bad News Bears.Â We'll have Morris Buttermaker koozies available to early arriving fans and part of an online ticket package. We'll show some of the best clips from the movie during the game. And then, we'll show the whole thing!
Â
