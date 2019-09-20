Goldeyes Trade Two

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes traded right-handed pitchers Parker French and Mitchell Aker to the Texas AirHogs on Friday.

The moves partially complete the August 9th deal in which the Goldeyes acquired Jonathan Moroney and Kevin Hilton in exchange for four players to be named later.

French was 6-6 with a 5.32 ERA in 18 starts and four relief appearances for the Goldeyes. In 108.1 innings pitched, the Austin, Texas native walked 49 and struck out 51. French walked three batters or less in 14 of his 18 starts. The 26-year-old right-hander was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the fifth round in 2015 out of the University of Texas (Austin, Texas), and reached the Double-A level in both 2017 and 2018.

Aker had a 4.50 ERA in 33 relief appearances over 32.0 innings of work. The Vienna, Virginia native struck out 20 batters and did not allow an earned run in 22 of his 33 outings. Aker signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks as a non-drafted free agent in 2017 and reached the Double-A level later that season.

Moroney appeared in 11 games for Winnipeg following the trade, going 17-for-39 (.436) with three home runs and eight RBI. The Houston, Texas native finished with a .331 overall batting average (76 combined games with the AirHogs and Goldeyes), which ranked second in the American Association. In three seasons of professional baseball, Moroney is a lifetime .332 hitter with a .508 slugging percentage.

Hilton was 2-2 with a 3.79 ERA in five starts for the Goldeyes, striking out 22 and walking 13 over 35.2 innings of work. The San Diego, California native posted a combined 4.40 ERA, and finished third in the American Association with 133.0 innings pitched. Hilton represented the AirHogs at the American Association All-Star Game on July 23rd at St. Paul.

