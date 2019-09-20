T-Bones Turn on Heat on Hot Stove

September 20, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release





KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City T-Bones got off to a busy start this off-season with several moves announced by the club today. The heat of the hot stove was turned on by the acquisition of infielder Adrian Marin from Winnipeg to complete the July trade of outfielder Tyler Marincov to the Goldeyes. Kansas City also sent infielder Mason Davis to the Milwaukee Milkmen as a player to be named later to complete the August trade deadline deal for left-handed pitcher T.J. House, and KC moved catcher Christian Correa to the Texas AirHogs to complete the trade that sent outfielder Stewart Ijames to Kansas City. The T-Bones round out the moves this week by adding right-handed pitcher Austin Boyle from the Lincoln Saltdogs to complete a trade from July 9th.

Adrian Marin was drafted in the third round by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2012 June draft out of Gulliver Prep in Miami, Florida, and he would spend seven seasons with Baltimore, reaching AAA Norfolk in 2018. In 2019 the right-handed batter played in 50 games for the Goldeyes, hitting .240 with 16 RBI and scoring 22 runs with a .973 fielding percentage at shortstop. Marin would play in 76 games at AAA Norfolk in the International League, hitting .216 with 16 RBI for the Orioles highest affiliate. In the field, Marin would commit just two errors in 60 games with a .986 fielding percentage. He would open 2018 at AA Bowie in the Eastern League where he hit .247 with seven RBI in 27 games for the BaySox.

Marin would spend all of 2017 and 2016 with Bowie. In 2017 the Florida native hit .266 in 110 games at AA with two home runs and 38 RBI. He would rank fourth on the club in doubles (23), stolen bases (8), RBI (38), runs (58) and hits (115). His three triples led the club that season, and he was second in sac hits with six. Marin hit .232 in a career-high 119 games in 2016--his first full season at AA. He would go deep three times and drive in 33 runs while finishing second on the club with 11 stolen bases that season.

In 2014 and 2015 Marin would spend back-to-back years at advanced A Fredrick in the Caroline League. In 2015 he would lead the Keys with 41 RBI, hitting .238 in 114 games. He added four home runs while scoring 57 runs, tying for the team lead in that category. Marin hit 22 team-leading doubles and had five triples--also tops on the club. In the field Marin ranked second in the Carolina League with a .968 fielding percentage in 113 games at shortstop. In the 2014 season, he produced again defensively with a league-leading .972 fielding percentage in 115 games at shortstop. Marin would commit just 15 errors at shortstop with the Keys that season. He would go on to hit .232 with five homers and 42 RBI in the Carolina League. His 12 stolen bases were good for third on the club while his 30 doubles resulted in third best for the team.

In 2013, Marin made his full season debut at low A Delmarva where he hit .265 with four home runs and 48 RBI for the Shorebirds in the South Atlantic League. He was second on the club in RBI, and his 11 stolen bases were good for third on the team. In his rookie season in 2012, he spent most of the season following the draft at rookie-level Gulf Coast where he would hit .287 in 47 games with 13 RBI. Marin would finish the season at Delmarva in the South Atlantic League, playing in six games and going 6-for-21 with a pair of RBI. In 807 minor league games, Marin is a career .245 hitter with 89 stolen bases, 19 home runs and 267 RBI. Marin saw action in 28 Major League spring training games for the Orioles in the Grapefruit League, and he earned a spot in the prestigious Arizona Fall League with the Peoria Javelinas in 2015 and 2016. He was also ranked the 10th rated prospect by Baseball America on the Orioles' Top-10 List in 2013.

Mason Davis was a two-year member of the T-Bones and had some dramatic moments in his time in the metro. On August 30th at JustBats Field at T-Bones Stadium, the T-Bones trailed 1-0 to Sioux City in the home half of the eighth inning. With T-Bones on both first and second, Davis brought the long ball, hitting a three-run home run off of X's closer Matt Pobereyko, giving Kansas City the 3-1 lead. Davis was the difference maker as KC would pull into a three-way tie for the South Division Lead that night. Davis held down third base and centerfield for the T-Bones in 2019, and despite battling a nagging foot injury, he would go on to hit .309 with two home runs and 20 RBI. His 19 stolen bases were second on the club and sixth in the league this past season.

Davis joined the T-Bones on June 22nd of 2018 and would play in 63 games for Kansas City. He would finish second in home runs with nine and lead the club with 26 stolen bases. He would add another 31 RBI and finish with a .313 batting average. The lead-off man had a team-high seven sacrifice bunts on the season. Davis was also stellar with the glove for the T-Bones in 2018. He would play 62 games in the field, holding down the "hot corner" at third base. He would produce a .954 fielding percentage, making only five errors on the season. During the post season, Davis was big in the American Association Championship Series Final opener. He would drive in two and score another in an 11-4 win for KC, and in game three he would go 2-for-4 with a walk, scoring a run and adding a stolen base in a 7-3 comeback win.

Davis came to Kansas City from Jacksonville in the Southern League, where the native of Georgia native hit .193 in 37 games for the Jumbo Shrimp in 2018. Davis had a short three-game stint with the Jupiter Hammerheads where he averaged .167 in 2018 before playing for Jacksonville. Davis was originally drafted by the Miami Marlins in the 19th round in the 2014 June draft out of The Citadel. He spent four seasons in their system, reaching the AA level.

Christian Correa has had three different stints with the T-Bones in his career. This season the Coconut Creek, Florida native hit .249 in 57 games, splitting the catching duties with Roy Morales. Correa would throw out 37% of would-be base runners (17 of 46) and would make only three throwing errors on the season. At the plate, Correa hit four home runs and knocked in 33 RBI for KC.

Correa would spend spring training 2018 with the T-Bones, but he was traded on May 15th to the Sussex County Miners in the Can-Am League for a player to be named later, just prior to opening day. Correa had his rights reacquired via trade from Sussex County on October 8, 2018. Correa began the 2017 season with the Houston Astros organization before joining the T-Bones on May 17th and starting behind the plate on opening night. With the T-Bones, Correa played in eight games for the season, hitting .215 with one home run and five RBI. His one homer was an inside-the-park round trip on May 30th at Gary SouthShore. On June 3, 2017, Correa became the 28th T-Bones player whose contract has been sold to a major-league organization when the Colorado Rockies signed him and assigned him to Boise in the Northwest League.

Correa was a non-drafted free agent for Houston out of Nicholls State University (LA). He played his high school ball at North Broward Prep in the Miami area where he was an All-County selection by the Sun Sentinel and Miami Herald, while being named a regional All-American by Under Armour. Correa is also a member of the Colombian National team and spent one week during the 2019 season at the Pan-Am Games in Peru. He would finish the Pan-Am Games 10-for-22 with three home runs and six RBI.

Left-handed pitcher T.J. House was acquired via trade with the Milwaukee Milkmen on August 23, 2019. House was the Cleveland Indians 16th round draft pick in the 2008 MLB Draft out of Picayune, Mississippi (Picayune Memorial High School). The Indians added him to their 40-man roster after the 2012 season and promoted him to the Major Leagues June 24, 2013. He would spend parts of four seasons in the Big Leagues, going 5-7 with a career 4.44 ERA in 119.2 innings between Cleveland and Toronto. For KC, House would go 2-0 with a 3.52 ERA in 15.1 innings with 22 strike outs.

Stewart Ijames came to the T-Bones on August 22nd in a trade with the Texas AirHogs. Ijames spent two seasons with the Texas AirHogs, where he hit .278 this season with 10 home runs and 50 RBI in 82 games and .267 in 99 games 10 home runs and 46 RBI in 2018. Ijames was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 29th round of the 2010 MLB Draft from University of Louisville (Louisville, KY), but he did not sign, playing instead all four years at Louisville. Following college, he would sign with the Washington Wild Things in the Frontier League in 2013. In 90 games he would hit .297 with 16 home runs and 45 RBI in his first pro season. He would spend 50 games with Washington in 2014 before signing as a free agent in with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Last season the left-handed batting outfielder from Owensboro, Kentucky was 16-for-54 with two home runs and 11 RBI for the T-Bones in 11 games.

Right-handed pitcher Austin Boyle comes to Kansas City as a player to be named later in the July trade that sent outfielder Forrestt Allday to Lincoln for left-handed pitcher Evan Korson and for the revisionary rights to right-handed pitcher Michael Blazek. Boyle just completed his fourth season of independent professional baseball and his third season in the American Association with the Lincoln Saltdogs in 2019. He went 4-2 with Lincoln with two saves in 40 relief outings, tossing 48 innings. Prior to joining Lincoln, the native of Orange, California spent two standout seasons in the pen with the Wichita Wingnuts in the American Association. In 2018 he would post a 2.92 ERA in 37 innings with two saves and 39 strike outs in 37 innings, while in 2017 he would strike out 44 in 38.2 innings with a 2.79 ERA. In the two seasons combined, he would notch three saves and go 3-1 in relief.

Boyle began his pro career in the Pecos League in 2016, making 13 starts for Garden City with an 8-3 record in 87 innings with 77 strike outs. In four pro seasons he is a career 15-6 with a 3.03 ERA in 118 games with 210.2 innings, adding 225 punch outs. Boyle pitched for two seasons at Cal Poly Pomona and one season at Long Beach State. In his final year with the Broncos of Pomona in 2015, the righty was 1-2 in 29 relief outings with 39 strike outs in 31 innings with four saves. In 2014 he was 4-0 in 19 relief appearances with 44 strike outs in 34.2 innings with three saves. Boyle has primarily been a reliever in his seven seasons of college and pro ball combined. He was worked 171 games in relief while making only 14 starts. Boyle was a 2010 graduate of El Modena High School, where he earned two letters in baseball and where he led the school to the Century League championship as a senior. That season would also see Boyle named the Century League Pitcher of the Year. He earned a first-team All-CIF nod as well. His senior season he threw 64.1 innings, while posting a 2.28 ERA with 63 strikeouts. He would also carry a .336 batting average while tossing a no-hitter in high school.

