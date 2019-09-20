RailCats Season Pass Offers Unlimited Fun in All-New General Admission Seat

GARY, IN - The Gary SouthShore RailCats are excited to announce new General Admission seating and an all-new season pass that lets fans enjoy unlimited FANtastic Family Fun at a low monthly fee.

New for the 2020 season, the Steel Yard will be divided into two different sections - Reserved and General Admission. Reserved seating will include assigned seats for $12/ticket while General Admission seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at only $8/ticket. There will be a $1 upcharge for Fireworks Super Show games.

"Our fans have been asking for a simplified process for seating." said RailCats General Manager Brian Flenner "Some fans enjoy having a specific seat behind home plate while others like the ability to move around our gorgeous ballpark."

As part of this adjustment, the RailCats are offering TWO all-new Season Passes! For (4) low monthly payments, fans can get a pass good for General Admission at EVERY 2020 RailCats home game!

Individual Pass - $24.99/month (Total: $99.96)

Includes General Admission at EVERY 2020 home game!

Family Pass - $49.99/month (Total: $199.96)

Includes General Admission for (2) adults and up to (3) kids at EVERY 2020 home game!

Fans can purchase the pass now with a one month deposit and then their monthly fee will be auto debited on May 1, June 1, and July 1!

"We are excited to offer our fans this affordable opportunity to enjoy RailCats Baseball all season long!" said Flenner "We can't wait to share more new and exciting changes this offseason!"

Fans can purchase the new pass at railcatsbaseball.com/tickets/season_pass/ Fans who pay in full by November 15th will receive a complimentary suite for 20 people Monday-Friday in May or June!

The Gary SouthShore RailCats kick off their 19th season on the South Shore in May 2020.

