Goldeyes Top Dogs to Win Seventh Straight

July 30, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





ROSEMONT, IL - The Winnipeg Goldeyes defeated the Chicago Dogs 7-1 Thursday in the resumption of a game suspended due to rain the previous evening.

The game was tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning when the skies opened up Wednesday and the deadlock held until the Goldeyes' half of the fourth.

Winnipeg took a 2-1 lead when Logan Hill doubled and advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring on an RBI double off the right-field fence by John Nester. Nester then came home on an RBI single to right field by Roy Morales to make the score 3-1 Goldeyes.

Darnell Sweeney made it a three-run game when he led off the fifth inning with his league-leading seventh home run of the season.

It remained 4-1 until the top of the eighth inning when Hill and Nester hit back-to-back home runs to give the Goldeyes a 6-1 lead and knock losing pitcher Jake Dahlberg (1-1) out of the game.

Winnipeg closed out the scoring in the top of the ninth inning when Eric Wood drove Sweeney home with a single down the right field line to make the score 7-1.

Kevin Hilton (4-0) earned the win in relief for the Goldeyes, assuming the American Association lead in that department. He held the Dogs off the scoreboard for five and one-third innings allowing five hits and striking out a pair.

The series finale - Thursday's originally scheduled game - gets underway at 8:15 PM. John Gorman (1-1, 2.57) will oppose Dogs lefty Luke Westphal (0-0, 1.12).

