Saints Play with Renewed Vigor in 5-2 Win over RedHawks

FARGO, ND - Maybe it was the sunlight beating down on a gorgeous day in Fargo. Maybe it was the fact they didn't want to get swept. Or maybe it was the good news they received before the game that they would be playing at CHS Field this year. Whatever the reason, the Saints jumped on Tyler Pike early and, unlike the first two games in the series, hung on to win 5-2 on Thursday afternoon over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field.

The last time the Saints faced Pike was last season in Game 3 of the North Division Championship Series and he was perfect through six innings. They finally got to him in the seventh on that evening. On Thursday it took just two batters for the Saints to end any talk of perfection when Nate Samson singled to right-center. Chesny Young then walked and Chris Chinea made it 1-0 with an RBI double. After a fielder's choice by Alonzo Harris, Josh Allen made it 2-0 on an RBI single to left.

The Saints took a 3-0 lead in the second on John Silviano's line drive solo home run to left, his league tying sixth of the season.

Saints starter Ryan Zimmerman was once again solid and made just one mistake which came in the second. Christian Ibarra delivered a solo homer to left, his first of the season, making it 3-1.

The Saints tacked on a couple of insurance runs in the sixth when Harris led off with a walk. Allen then ripped an RBI triple into the gap in right-center and scored when the relay throw to third wound up in the camera well as the Saints took a 5-1 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Zimmerman gave up a lead off double to Brennan Metzger, but retired the next two hitters. The Saints went to their bullpen for left-hander Aaron Brown to face the left-hand hitting Drew Ward who promptly singled to right scoring Metzger cutting the Saints lead to three. Zimmerman went 5.2 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking two and striking out five.

The Saints bullpen was strong as Brian Glowicki pitched a scoreless seventh while striking out two. Jose Velez was perfect in the eighth and struck out all three hitters. Jameson McGrane started the ninth by giving up back-to-back singles, but retired the last three hitters to pick up his sixth save of the season.

The Saints stay at Newman Outdoor Field and will take on the Winnipeg Goldeyes on Friday night at 6:00 p.m. with the Goldeyes as the home team. The Saints send RHP Eddie Medina (1-3, 7.00) to the mound against Goldeyes LHP Kevin McGovern (0-1, 5.59). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

