Take Me Home Tonight, Saints Return to CHS Field August 4

July 30, 2020 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





ST. PAUL, MN - Dateline: Saint Paul, Minnesota. After spending the first month of the 2020 season playing their "home games" out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota the organization received the news they had long waited to hear: CHS Field is open for business.

The Saints, currently in the middle of a roadtrip in Fargo, North Dakota, will make their return to CHS Field next week, playing their St. Paul home opener on Tuesday, August 4. The first homestand will continue through Sunday, August 9. Each of their remaining 18 home games will be played at CHS Field, providing fans with the opportunity to see the hometown squad play more than half of their originally scheduled 30 home games in Saint Paul.

The Saints, who were one of the first sports teams in the country to create and publish a COVID readiness plan, have worked hand-in-hand with the Minnesota Department of Health and Governor Walz's StaySafeMN task force to design a plan that adheres to the guidance developed for outdoor entertainment venues. Highlights of that plan are as follows:

A maximum of 1,500 fans per game

Six (6) distinct areas around the ballpark with no more than 25% capacity in each area and a maximum of 250 people in each area

Reserved and socially distanced seating within those areas

Each area will have an exclusive entrance

Each area will have exclusive restroom facilities

Each area will have exclusive concession facilities

Masks will be required for visitors throughout their time at CHS Field, but can be removed while seated and/or eating and drinking

Concourse will be stanchioned to provide exclusive space for fans in each distinct area

Also in accordance with the guidelines each area is separated by one full empty section. For example, Area A (see attached map) consists of Sections 101, 102, and 103 with Section 104 empty before Area B begins with Sections 105, 106, and 107.

A key element to the Saints plan is the ability for the team to communicate regularly with their fans over various platforms. The Saints will communicate with fans via email, text, and social media in advance of their game to provide specific instructions on parking, entrance, masking, and health screening. The team can separate ticket buyers by the area in which they've purchased tickets then provide detailed information to those fans about what they can expect from their CHS Field experience.

"We want to thank the Governor's task force and the Minnesota Department of Health for providing us with the guidance needed to put a plan in place that allows our fans to safely enjoy Saints baseball at CHS Field this summer," said Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Derek Sharrer. "Since this all began, the health and safety of our fans, employees, players and coaches has been our priority. We're excited to bring the team home and can't wait to get started."

The Saints will follow the guidelines of the CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health. They will also utilize input from their partners at Regions Hospital and the City of Saint Paul. The Saints COVID-19 readiness plan is available on the Saints website and can be found here.

Tickets will go on sale beginning on Saturday, August 1 at 10:00 a.m. by calling 651-644-6659 or by visiting saintsbaseball.com.

The Saints remaining 2020 schedule is below with all games Tuesday-Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday at 5:05 p.m.

August

4-6 vs. Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

7-9 vs. Sioux Falls Canaries

18-20 vs. Chicago Dogs

28-30 vs. Sioux Falls Canaries

September

1-3 vs. Milwaukee Milkmen

8-10 vs. Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 30, 2020

Take Me Home Tonight, Saints Return to CHS Field August 4 - St. Paul Saints

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.