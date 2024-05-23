Goldeyes Take Second Straight from Dogs

May 23, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes secured their first series win of the season Wednesday evening with a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.

The Goldeyes (5-7) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when designated hitter Adam Hall came in to score on right fielder Max Murphy's groundout to shortstop.

Chicago (6-5) tied the game in the top of the fifth on shortstop Pavin Parks' single to centre field that fell in just out of the reach of a diving Miles Simington. Left fielder General McArthur IV scored on the play.

Winnipeg retook the lead an inning later when Dogs starter Kenny Serwa was called for a balk with Hall standing at third base.

Goldeyes starter Zac Reininger (W, 1-2) did not allow an earned run in six innings of work and surrendered just three hits. He struck out five and walked one. Ryder Yakel, Tasker Strobel, and Justin Courtney (S, 1) each pitched an inning of scoreless relief, not giving up a hit in the process.

Serwa (L, 0-1) threw a complete game for Chicago, yielding two earned runs on six hits while striking out six.

It was unfortunate for him (Reininger) being 0-2 on the year going into today because he's thrown well enough to win both of his starts," Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins said following the game. "I'm glad that we ended up scoring a run after he was going to be coming out of the game to get him the win because he deserved it."

The series concludes Thursday at 11:00 a.m. CDT when Goldeyes right-hander Joey Matulovich (1-0, 4.09 ERA) matches up against Dogs southpaw Steven Lacey (1-0, 0.75 ERA). Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 10:30. The game will also be streamed free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

-Goldeyes-

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.