Clutch Bats Hand Cougars Series Opener

May 23, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - With the help of seven unanswered runs, the Kane County Cougars (7-6) took the series opener from the Gary SouthShore RailCats (4-9) by a score of 9-6. The Cougars used 11 hits to score nine runs and take a league lead for runs scored this year (73).

Armond Upshaw had the biggest day at the plate for the Cougars, tying the game in the 4 th with a two-run double, and giving the Cougars their first lead in the 6 th inning with a two-run single. It totaled a season-high four RBI for Upshaw in the game. Later in the 6 th , Cornelius Randolph singled home two more runs to put the Cougars ahead 8-4.

Gary struck first with two runs in the 3 rd , but created a 4-1 lead with two more runs in the 4 th . All of the RailCats' offense came on two-run homers. Jose Contreras started the scoring with his first home run of the day in the 3 rd . Jackson Valera also went deep off Cougar starter Tommy Sommer in the 4 th . Contreras added his second long ball of the night in the 7 th off of reliever CJ Carter (1-0).

The rest of the bullpen was perfect as Jordan Martinson worked a 1-2-3 8 th inning and Ryan Nutof finished his league-leading 4 th save of the year. Gary starter Tai Tiedemann (1-1) suffered the loss.

The Cougars continue the holiday weekend series on Friday. Right-hander Nick Blezer (1-0, 1.64) takes the mound against Gary pitcher Peyton Long (0-1, 10.80). First pitch at Northwestern Medicine Field is at 6:30 p.m. For tickets call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com.

