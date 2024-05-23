Dogs Avert Series Sweep with Late Comeback

WINNIPEG, MB - The Chicago Dogs (7-5) avoided a series sweep Thursday afternoon, defeating the Winnipeg Goldeyes 4-3 at Blue Cross Park.

The Goldeyes (5-8) held a 2-1 lead in the top of the eighth inning when catcher Nick Dalesandro hit a three-run home run down the right field line to give Chicago a two-run advantage.

Shortstop Andy Armstrong pulled Winnipeg within one in the bottom of the ninth with a two-out double to right-centre field that brought catcher Rob Emery in to score. However, Joey Marciano (S, 4) got second baseman Adam Hall to pop out to right field to end the ballgame.

Right fielder Ryan Holgate opened the scoring in the fifth inning when he hit a solo home run off the right field foul pole to give the Goldeyes a 1-0 lead.

In the sixth, Winnipeg increased their lead to 2-0 after designated hitter Max Murphy hit a sharp single to right field that brought third baseman Dayson Croes in to score.

Goldeyes starter Joey Matulovich took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, but Chicago first baseman Jacob Teter hit a solo home run to right-centre with two out to spoil it.

Matulovich took a tough no decision after going seven innings and allowing one run on one hit and striking out eight. Steven Lacey (W, 2-0) gave up two runs on seven hits in eight innings of work to earn the victory.

Brady Schanuel (L, 0-1) was charged with the loss, having surrendered three runs on two hits in two-thirds of an inning.

"It was a good game, a good series, and something to build off of," said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. "We would have liked to get Joey the win today just because he deserved it, but that's baseball."

Winnipeg will open a three-game weekend series against the Lake Country DockHounds Friday at 7:00 p.m. CDT. Landen Bourassa (0-1, 3.27 ERA) will start for the Goldeyes, while fellow right-hander Duncan Snider (2-0, 2.54 ERA) gets the call for Lake Country. Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:30. The game will also be streamed free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

