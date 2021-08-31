Goldeyes Split with Chicago

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (48-45) lost 4-1 to the Chicago Dogs at Shaw Park on Tuesday night.

Chicago (59-35) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Brennan Metzger walked leading off the game and scored two batters later on a double to left-centre from Danny Mars.

Ryan Haug and Johnny Adams hit back-to-back, one-out singles in the top of the second. Two batters later, Metzger walked to load the bases with two outs. Grant Kay lined a single to centre that scored Haug and Adams to make it 3-0.

In the top of the sixth, Kay hit a two-out, RBI single that plated Harrison Smith to drive in Chicago's fourth run.

The Goldeyes got on the board in the bottom of the eighth when Kevin Lachance led off with a home run to left. Winnipeg went on to bring the tying run to the plate before Chicago reliever Jeff Kinley escaped the jam. Kinley then worked a perfect bottom of the ninth to finish the five-out save. It was Kinley's 17th save of the year.

Jordan Kipper (11-3) started for the Dogs and picked up the win, pitching seven shutout innings on two hits. Kipper walked none and struck out four.

Eduard Reyes (7-8) started for the Goldeyes and took the loss, allowing three earned runs on five hits in five innings. Reyes walked five and struck out four.

Tyler Smith, Reed Hayes, Joseph Camacho, and Travis Seabrooke combined for three innings of scoreless relief. Deon Stafford's 11-game hitting streak came to an end.

Earlier in the evening, the Goldeyes completed the game suspended on August 12th at Impact Field. The Goldeyes won 9-5. The game resumed in the top of the ninth with the Goldeyes leading 8-5 when Stafford hit a two-out, RBI single to left. Donnie Hart- who was already in the game having recorded the last out in the eighth before the suspension- closed out the game in the bottom of the ninth to push his season save total to nine. Seabrooke picked up the win in relief and is now 6-0 on the season.

The series continues Wednesday evening at 6:35 p.m. Dylan Burns (1-2, 6.09) faces right-hander Kyle Murphy (3-2, 2.57).

