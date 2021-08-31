RailCats Squeeze out Series Opening Win

August 31, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, Ill. - Two batters into Tuesday's game, the Gary SouthShore RailCats (38-56) grabbed a one-run lead and used that lead to beat the Kane County Cougars (42-51) at Northwestern Medicine Field. It was the fourth time the Cougars were shutout this year.

The only run of the game came within six pitches into the game. Josh Tols (4-7) coughed back-to-back doubles to Michael Woodworth and Billy Cooke. Tols suffered the tough luck loss despite six innings of one-run baseball with no walks and four strikeouts.

In his American Association debut, Aaron Phillips (1-0) denied the Cougars' offense of any momentum until the seventh inning. After walking none through his first six frames, Phillips walked the first two batters of the 7th and Gavin LaValley followed with an infield single to load the bases. But the Cougars followed with three straight groundouts to miss out on the scoring chance.

Andy McGuire worked two scoreless innings of relief before Ryan Richardson kept it a one-run game with a scoreless 9th. Gary's Tasker Strobel earned his eighth save with a perfect 9th to close out the game.

The Cougars look to even the series on Wednesday. Gary's Adam Heidenfelder (5-4, 4.73) will take on the Cougars' Zach Taglieri (0-1, 7.20). First pitch from Northwestern Medicine Field is at 6:30. Tickets are FREE. Call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.