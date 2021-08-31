American Association Game Recaps

Cleburne 8, Houston 2

The Cleburne Railroaders pulled two games ahead of Lincoln for second place in the South Division with an 8-2 win against the Houston Apollos on Monday.

The Apollos struck first in the top of the fourth inning as 1B Taylor Zeutenhorst hit a ground-rule double that scored both DH William Salas and CF Aaron Takacs (2-for-4). The Railroaders took the lead in the bottom of the fourth as RF Hunter Clanin (2-for-4) tripled home three runs. In the fifth, SS Osvaldo Martinez hit a two-run homer and in the sixth, LF Noah Vaughan tripled to score Clanin and then scored himself on a single from 2B Alay Lago.

In the next frame, 1B D.J. Peterson hit a lead-off homer, marking four straight games with a roundtripper and his seventh in the last six games.

Kansas City at Sioux Falls - Postponed/Rain

The game between the Kansas City Monarchs and the Sioux Falls Canaries was postponed due to rain. The contest will be made up tomorrow, August 31 as a part of a doubleheader set to begin at 5:00 p.m.

