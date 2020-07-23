Goldeyes Sign Former Major Leaguer Cumpton

July 23, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed former Major League right-handed pitcher Brandon Cumpton on Thursday.

Cumpton will start the second game of Thursday's double header at Fargo-Moorhead.

Cumpton posted a 3.86 fielding independent pitching (FIP) in 83.0 innings (15 starts) last year for the Atlantic League's Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. The Augusta, Georgia native struck out 73, walked 34, and allowed just six home runs. Cumpton's 1.6 wins above replacement (WAR) ranked sixth in the Atlantic League among pitchers with less than 90.0 innings. The 31-year-old right-hander also made five starts and one relief appearance for the Mexican League's Pericos de Puebla in 2019.

Cumpton has logged 102.1 total innings in the Major Leagues, first with the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2013-14, and again with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018. Cumpton owns a 4.05 ERA and a 3.06 FIP at the Major League level, striking out 70 while allowing only 25 walks and three home runs. His resume includes Major League strikeouts of Joey Votto, Anthony Rizzo, and Javier Baez.

Cumpton is in his ninth season of professional baseball, and was drafted by the Pirates in the ninth round in 2010 out of Georgia Tech University (Atlanta, Georgia). The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Cumpton is 54-60 lifetime with two saves and a 4.22 ERA in 183 career games, 141 of them as a starting pitcher. Cumpton has averaged just 2.8 walks and 0.6 home runs per nine innings in 853.2 career frames. Cumpton struck out five batters during his Major League debut on June 15th versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, and picked up his first Major League win on July 30th of that same year after pitching seven shutout innings versus the St. Louis Cardinals in the second game of a double header. Cumpton managed his way back to the Majors with Toronto after Tommy John Surgery sidelined him during the 2015 and 2016 seasons.

The Goldeyes active roster now stands at 22 of a possible 23 players.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes play a double header against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field tonight. Game one is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

For information on Goldeyes' merchandise and 2021 season tickets, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 23, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.