Milkmen Scare Chicago Away to Take Game Two

July 23, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release







It was a tightly contested Wednesday night as the Milkmen battled the Chicago Dogs for the second game of the series.

David Holmberg was the starter for Milwaukee, and he worked himself into some trouble in the first inning. But he managed to dig himself out of a bases-loaded inning by striking out Michael Crouse.

The Milkmen offense struck first in the bottom of the second inning. Zach Nehrir started things off with a single. Adam Brett Walker found first base with a walk. Logan Trowbridge roped a hard-hit double down the left-field line to bring in Nehrir and Walker. Things didn't end there as Christian Correa getting hit by a pitch then Aaron Hill with a hit up the middle. Brett Vertigan reached base with a fielder's choice. With the bases still loaded, Tice comes up with a hard hit to the second baseman who bobbled and allowed Correa to score. That gave the Milkmen the lead early 3-0.

In the fifth, Brett Vertigan lined a double to center field. He got to third from a hit by Dylan Tice and took home on a wild pitch. By the end of the fifth inning, the Milkmen extended the lead 4-0.

Starting pitcher for the Milkmen David Holmberg leaves the game having pitched 6 innings, 4 hits, and 7 strikeouts.

In the seventh inning, the Chicago Dogs found their bats as Victor Roache took one out of Franklin Field against Anthony Bender. Blake Allemand hit a double off the right-field wall, almost getting caught from right fielder Zach Nehrir. Edwin Arroyo finds the gap in center field and brings in Allemand. The Dogs inched closer to the Milkmen with the score at the end of the seventh 4-2.

Milwaukee bites back at the Dogs with an eventual second half of the eighth inning. Walker recorded a base hit between the shortstop and third baseman. Logan Trowbridge singled by poking the ball between first and second base. Walker stole third on a wild pitch and eventually comes home with a hit over the pitchers head from Aaron Hill.

Karch Kowalczyk loaded the bases in the ninth inning but escaped the game to earn the save. The game ends in a 5-2 Milkmen victory.

The Milwaukee Milkmen are looking to finish the series against the Chicago Dogs on a high note tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. Don't miss the fun before the Milkmen go back on the road for another six before returning home Friday, July 31st.

