Dorminy Dominates, Dogs Sink Milkmen to Win Series
July 23, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release
FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Skinny: Chicago LHP Thomas Dorminy electrified with a near-flawless start on Thursday night, as the Chicago Dogs blasted the Milwaukee Milkmen, 7-2. Dorminy rode a no-hitter into the seventh inning and struck out a season-high nine batters. Meanwhile, the Chicago offense rallied for seven runs, including Victor Roache's third home run of the series, to take a 7-0 lead by the fifth inning. Jalen Miller and Jake Cousins shut the door on the game - and the series - from the Dogs' bullpen.
Winning Pitcher: LHP Thomas Dorminy
Losing Pitcher: RHP Dylan Baker
Save: N/A
Star of the Game: Thomas Dorminy. At one point from the second inning to the sixth, the first-year Dog set down twelve consecutive Milkmen. An Adam Walker seventh-inning home run broke up the southpaw's no-hit bid.
Next:
Who? Chicago Dogs vs. Milwaukee Milkmen, Game One
Where? Impact Field, Rosemont, Ill.
When? Friday, 7:05 p.m. CDT
Pitching matchup? TBA vs. LHP Jake Dahlberg (Chicago)
Broadcast: AABaseball.tv
Extra Bite: While the Milkmen struck out 13 times, Chicago's offense struck out just twice - and not until the eighth inning.
