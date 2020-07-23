Dorminy Dominates, Dogs Sink Milkmen to Win Series

FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Skinny: Chicago LHP Thomas Dorminy electrified with a near-flawless start on Thursday night, as the Chicago Dogs blasted the Milwaukee Milkmen, 7-2. Dorminy rode a no-hitter into the seventh inning and struck out a season-high nine batters. Meanwhile, the Chicago offense rallied for seven runs, including Victor Roache's third home run of the series, to take a 7-0 lead by the fifth inning. Jalen Miller and Jake Cousins shut the door on the game - and the series - from the Dogs' bullpen.

Winning Pitcher: LHP Thomas Dorminy

Losing Pitcher: RHP Dylan Baker

Save: N/A

Star of the Game: Thomas Dorminy. At one point from the second inning to the sixth, the first-year Dog set down twelve consecutive Milkmen. An Adam Walker seventh-inning home run broke up the southpaw's no-hit bid.

Next:

Who? Chicago Dogs vs. Milwaukee Milkmen, Game One

Where? Impact Field, Rosemont, Ill.

When? Friday, 7:05 p.m. CDT

Pitching matchup? TBA vs. LHP Jake Dahlberg (Chicago)

Broadcast: AABaseball.tv

Extra Bite: While the Milkmen struck out 13 times, Chicago's offense struck out just twice - and not until the eighth inning.

