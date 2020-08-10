Goldeyes' Remaining Schedule Adjusted

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes, in conjunction with the Milwaukee Milkmen, St. Paul Saints, and American Association, have announced several location and time changes to the Goldeyes' remaining schedule.

The three-game series against the Milwaukee Milkmen from August 21st-23rd and from September 8th-10th will now be played at Franklin Field in Franklin, Wisconsin. The three-game series against the St. Paul Saints from September 4th-6th will now be played at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota. The games were originally scheduled to be played at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo, North Dakota. The Goldeyes will still serve as the home team for the nine games.

Beginning with the August 21st date, the Goldeyes were scheduled to play 16 of their final 19 games and spend 18 of the final 21 calendar days in the Fargo hub.

The adjustments result in the Goldeyes playing 12 of their final 19 games (and 18 of their final 25 dating back to August 14th) and spending 15 of the final 21 calendar days outside of the Fargo hub.

Winnipeg's total season travel (separate from any potential postseason games) will increase by 1,069 kilometres (664 miles). However, the remaining clubs will have their collective travel reduced by 3,555 kilometres (2,209 miles), trimming league-wide travel by 2,486 kilometres (1,545 miles).

As per Section 2 of the American Association Rules and Regulations, "No game in the schedule may be changed or transferred except by written agreement of both clubs with written approval of the league Executive Director."

Winnipeg Goldeyes Schedule Adjustments

Friday, August 21st vs. Milwaukee Milkmen - Franklin Field, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, August 22nd vs. Milwaukee Milkmen - Franklin Field, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday, August 23rd vs. Milwaukee Milkmen - Franklin Field, 1:00 p.m.

Friday, September 4th vs. St. Paul Saints - CHS Field, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, September 5th vs. St. Paul Saints - CHS Field, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, September 6th vs. St. Paul Saints - CHS Field, 5:05 p.m.

Tuesday, September 8th vs. Milwaukee Milkmen - Franklin Field, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday, September 9th vs. Milwaukee Milkmen - Franklin Field, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, September 10th vs. Milwaukee Milkmen - Franklin Field, 6:35 p.m.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes return to action Tuesday evening with a double header against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field. Both games are scheduled for seven innings. First pitch for game one is at 6:00 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

For information on Goldeyes' merchandise and 2021 season tickets, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

