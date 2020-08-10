Saints Add Three Home Games to Schedule, Now Finish Season with 12 Consecutive at CHS Field

August 10, 2020 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





ST. PAUL, MN - Add three more opportunities to visit CHS Field and check out the St. Paul Saints in 2020. One caveat, however, as the Saints will be the road team in their ballpark for the first time in franchise history. Nonetheless, fans will have a chance to cheer on their favorite team during the final 12 games of the regular season.

The Saints, who were scheduled to play the Winnipeg Goldeyes in the Fargo-Moorhead hub on Friday, August 4-Sunday, August 6, will now play those three games at CHS Field. The Saints schedule at CHS Field is now as follows:

August 18-20 vs. Chicago Dogs

August 28-30 vs. Sioux Falls

September 1-3 vs. Milwaukee

September 4-6 vs. Winnipeg

September 8-10 vs. Fargo-Moorhead

The three games against the Goldeyes are the traditional Saints home game times with Friday, September 4 at 7:05 p.m., Saturday, September 5 at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday, September 6 at 5:05 p.m. In addition, the final two Sunday home games, August 30 and September 6 can be seen on KSTC-TV (45TV).

Saints fans will get a special treat with two fireworks shows following two of the three added games. Friday, September 4 is an Xcel Energy Friday Night Fireworks while the Sunday game is a SPIREworks Fireworks.

With 15 home games left fans have plenty of opportunities to enjoy a fun and entertaining night at CHS Field. The maximum capacity this season is 1,500 with six distinct areas of 250 each. Tickets can be purchased by calling during box office hours, Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., at 651-644-6659 or by visiting saintsbaseball.com. Those wanting to buy one or two tickets should call during box office hours.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets begin at $5 for the Treasure Island berm seating, $6 for SPLASH bleacher seats, $15 for outfield reserved, $18 for the drink rail, infield reserved and home plate reserved. Friday Home Games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $2 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

American Association Stories from August 10, 2020

