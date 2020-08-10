Canaries' Zokan Named League Pitcher of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Canaries are off to a strong start to the season, but had just missed earning a weekly honor for one of their players in 2020. That drought has ended.

The Birds' Jake Zokan has been named American Association Pitcher of the Week for the week ending August 9, the league announced Monday.

Zokan made two starts this past week, allowing just one run on six hits in 12 combined innings. He has allowed one run or fewer in four of his seven starts this season.

Zokan is the first Canary to receive a weekly honor since Clint Coulter was named Player of the Week for the week ending August 25, 2019. The last Canaries pitche to receive the designation was Taylor Hill for the week ending June 30, 2019.

The 28-year-old left hander was a 9th-round draft pick by the Seattle Mariners in 2013, reaching as high as Double-A in 2015. He joined the Birds in the offseason after a stellar campaign with the CanAm League's Rockland Boulders, finishing the season with a 2.65 ERA.

