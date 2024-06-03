Goldeyes' Murphy Named Batter of the Week

June 3, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - Winnipeg Goldeyes slugger Max Murphy has been named American Association Batter of the Week for the period ending June 2, the league announced Monday.

Murphy hit .500 for the week with two doubles, two homers, 11 runs batted in, and eight runs scored. He has raised his batting average 90 points over the past six games. The 31-year-old is tied for the league lead with 24 RBIs.

One of the most prolific run producers in league history, Murphy was named the league's Player of the Year following the 2022 campaign.

The native of Robbinsdale, Minnesota followed that up with a 2023 campaign in which he smacked 26 home runs - tied for second place in the circuit. Murphy finished the season among the league leaders in runs batted in (84), at bats (391), games played (99), total bases (213), extra-base hits (48), and slugging percentage (.548).

Murphy has been named to multiple mid-season and post-season All-Star teams during his time in the league, which has spanned six seasons and 504 games. His 75 career home runs in a Goldeyes' uniform are third behind only Reggie Abercrombie, and Josh Mazzola.

A right-handed hitter and fielder, Murphy was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the ninth round in 2014 out of Bradley University (Peoria, Illinois). He earned All-Star accolades twice during his time with the Twins and garnered a Minor League Baseball Gold Glove award in 2017. Murphy reached the Triple-A level with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2019.

The Goldeyes open a three-game series with the Kane County Cougars at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Blue Cross Park. Joey Matulovich (2-0, 2.88 ERA) will take the mound for Winnipeg, while Antonio Carreón (0-1, 8.67 ERA) will start for Kane County.

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:00. The game will also be broadcast in French on L'Univers de L'Info with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

