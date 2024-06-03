Andres Diaz Recognized as Pitcher of the Week

June 3, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) Earlier today, the American Association of Professional Baseball announced that RailCats starting pitcher Andres Diaz was named the Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week. This comes after Diaz's remarkable start against the defending league champions, the Kansas City Monarchs.

Diaz is just 22 years old and will be turning 23 in early July. He was signed as an international free agent by the Kansas City Royals, and this is his first year with the RailCats. His first seven appearances of the year were in relief, and on May 25th, he made his first start against the Kane County Cougars.

In game one of the series at home against the Kansas City Monarchs, Diaz put up seven consecutive zeros, surrendering just one hit and one walk, and struck out seven for a season-high. The RailCats captured the victory 7-1 and, ultimately, the series. The right-hander's ERA has dropped to a 2.74 on the year. The most recent RailCat to win pitcher of the week was Julio Vivas who won the award in August of last year's season.

The RailCats will begin a series with the Cleburne Railroaders tomorrow, with the first pitch at 7:06 PM. Every game of the series will be streamed live on AABaseball.TV, WE.FM 95.9, and Mixlr.

On Sunday, June 16th, the RailCats will be at home for Father's Day. Thanks to Xfinity, the first 500 fans will receive a trucker hat. A catch on the field will also follow a pre-game brunch on the field! For tickets, visit RailCatsBaseball.com or call 219-882-2255.

