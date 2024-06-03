RedHawks Week Ahead June 4-5-6

The RedHawks are on a two-game winning streak following yesterday's 6-3 victory over Milwaukee. Fargo-Moorhead taking the series over the Milkmen two games to one. The RedHawks are enjoying a well-deserved day off today before continuing this season-long homestand tomorrow, opening a three-game series against Sioux City at Newman Outdoor Field.

Among the promotions this week:

Tuesday, June 4 th is a "Family Fare Tuesday." Bring in a Family Fare receipt of $25 or more to the RedHawks ticket office and get two 1 st base bleacher tickets FOR FREE.

Wednesday, June 5 th is Shiner Beer Night with Shiner Beer specials available all game long.

More newsworthy is the Thursday, June 6th promotion. The RedHawks and Bell Bank are teaming up for a mini-bat giveaway to the first 1,500 fans. The mini-bat is a replica of "Big Bruce," the world's largest wood bat according to the Guinness Book of World Records that is on display in our main lobby near the ticket office. Gates that night are opening a half-hour earlier than normal-5:30pm for the 7:02 start time. I mention this as a possible story idea or even a live shot opportunity (with Big Bruce in the background) for your local news coverage.

Team story ideas:

"Hey, you wanna come play for the RedHawks-like today ?"

The RedHawks have done some roster shuffling over the weekend in order to add some needed depth due to injuries and strengthening the team defensively, signing a few undrafted college free agents that have been thrown right into the starting lineup literally hours after signing contracts. And these players are producing.

Chase McDaniel -Signed with the RedHawks Friday out of NCAA-Division II Southwest Minnesota State University. A shortstop in college, McDaniel was at second base for the Milwaukee series. This young man hit .415 his final year with the Mustangs and .368 over his college career. His college stats and his updated Fargo-Moorhead stats can be found at www.baseball-reference.com . McDaniel has shown great defensive skills so far in his move to second base. He is filling in for Peter Brookshaw who is nursing a hamstring injury. He is a native of Pahrump, NV, though his parents have ties to North Dakota. He was also a college teammate of RedHawks pitcher Kolby Kiser. Seems to be a great kid and is very excited to be a part of the organization.

C.J. Valdez -Made his debut yesterday afternoon, again just hours after agreeing to terms, and made quite the big impression. Valdez blasted a two-run, 391-foot home run to left in his first pro plate appearance, giving the RedHawks an early 2-0 lead. He also made two outstanding plays in the field, including starting a 5-4-3 double play to end a Milwaukee threat early. Valdez was a career .307 hitter in college with stints at Purdue and Texas-Rio Grande Valley. Complete stats available at www.baseball-reference.com .

Jake Osowski -a righthanded pitcher that recently completed his college career at Minnesota-Crookston. His joins his former Golden Eagles teammates Jake Dykhoff and Jake Hjelle in a RedHawks uniform. Osowski signed with the team Saturday and made his debut Sunday, tossing an inning of scoreless and hitless relief against Milwaukee. Osowski was an outstanding 24-3 over his four years at Crookston with a 3.67 career ERA. Find his updated stats at www.baseball-reference.com .

Add these names to the likes of infielder/outfielder/DH Jake Hjelle and pitcher Kolby Kiser, both players with area ties signed recently following their college careers, and the RedHawks continue to find success with these rookies making early contributions.

Let's talk about Ismael Alcantara (pronounced ISS-my-el ahl-KAHN-tar-ah) and what he means to the RedHawks lineup.

How rare is it for a cleanup hitter to lead the league in stolen bases? Alcantara stole two more bases in yesterday's win, running his season total to 17 in 17 attempts. He also provided an RBI-double Saturday night to help spark that 5-3 victory. Alcantara has shown he is a true five-tool player with great speed and recognition on the bases, he can hit with power, and has been outstanding in right field chasing down fly balls in the gap, not to mention showing a very strong arm that has the attention of opposing base runners. He currently is hitting .346 with three homers and 10 RBI. Manager Chris Coste describes Alcantara as not your prototypical cleanup hitter, but it's where he fits best in the RedHawks batting order right now. Our fans are seeing how exciting of a player he is. Alcantara simply makes things happen on the field. And it's a fun name to say.

Davis Feldman is showing he is a true ace early in the season.

Feldman is now 3-0 after tossing six solid shutout innings on Saturday night in earning the win over Milwaukee. He proved to be a "stopper" as the RedHawks ended a three-game skid where starting pitchers struggled in the first two innings, forcing the RedHawks to play from behind. His efforts are also key this season in not taxing the bullpen, which is very important when you are limited to the number of available arms you can carry on an American Association roster.

