Goldeyes Fall Short in Lincoln

May 12, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





LINCOLN, NE -For the second straight game, defence and pitching were the story as the Winnipeg Goldeyes fell to the Lincoln Saltdogs 2-1 at Haymarket Park on Sunday evening.

The game was officially over after nine innings, but in a bit of a bizarre finish to the game, the two clubs decided to play 10-and-a-half innings to give the Saltdog pitchers some more work and a chance to face some more live batters due to their light spring training schedule. Sunday was just the second of three spring training games scheduled for Lincoln during the preseason while in comparison, the Goldeyes will have seven spring training games.

Mitch Lambson got his final start before the regular season and the left-hander looked strong, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out five. The lone run he gave up came off the bat of Randolph Oduber who connecting on a two-out solo homer to right field, putting the Saltodgs up 1-0.

For the second night in a row, the Goldeyes faced a former major leaguer on the mound with Shairon Martis getting the call for Lincoln, and he was solid from the start. Winnipeg finally got to Martis In the top of the fourth when James Harris hit his first of two doubles on the night, putting the tying run in scoring position. Next up was Willy Garcia who knocked home Harris with an RBI single to tie the game at one. Harris now has five extra-base hits during spring training.

Lincoln scored the eventual game-winner in the bottom of the seventh. After Tyler Moore hit a double off of Goldeyes pitcher Landon Hughes, Noah Cummings advanced Moore to third with a single. That set the stage for Ivan Marin, who connected on an RBI single to score Moore, and give Lincoln a 2-1 lead they'd never relinquish.

Immediately after the hit, Hughes would have to leave the game with an undisclosed injury, and the inning was rolled over.

From there the Goldeyes couldn't muster up any more offence, and would lose to the Saltdogs 2-1, and fall to 3-2 in preseason.

Despite the game being complete, the teams continued to play to give the Saltdog pitchers some extra work in the bottom of the ninth, which is not uncommon, but in a bit of a twist, the Saltdogs sent out their battery to pitch to their own hitters, while the Goldeyes sent out their fielders. After 10-and-a-half innings, the teams called it quits for the night.

The Goldeyes will now head to Kansas City to complete the preseason portion of their schedule with a pair of games against the T-Bones on Monday and Tuesday. All the action for can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca (http://www.cjnu.ca/) .

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2019 season on May 16th against the Texas AirHogs on the road. The Goldeyes' 2019 home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 24th versus the Kansas City T-Bones. 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets are on sale now. For more information, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com (http://www.goldeyes.com/) .

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.