Saltdogs Take Exhibition from Goldeyes

LINCOLN, Neb - Noah Cummings clubbed four hits, Ivan Marin reached four separate times and the Saltdogs beat the Goldeyes in another 11-inning exhibition game, 2-1, at Haymarket Park on Sunday night.

Cummings went 4-for-4 with a double and Marin went 2-for-2 with a pair of singles, walks and the go-ahead RBI in the bottom of the seventh.

Former big-leaguer Nick Tepesch tossed four scoreless innings and gave up just two hits with two walks and four strikeouts - earning Lincoln's first win of the preseason. Austin Boyle was credited with the save after he struck out three consecutive batters following a leadoff single in the 11th.

Shairon Martis started for Lincoln and went four innings, giving up a run on four hits with one walks and two strikeouts. He needed only 47 pitches and 36 were strikes.

Both Evan Korson and Colby Blueberg tossed scoreless innings, and Jake Hohensee pitched the 9th and 10th innings against the 'Dogs, giving up just one hit with a walk and a strikeout. Hohensee was scheduled to pitch and the Goldeyes had no other pitchers they wanted to get into the game.

Randolph Oduber opened the scoring with a leadoff homer in the 1st inning - Lincoln's first of the preseason. He went 2-for-4, while Curt Smith clubbed a double in the 8th - his first hit of the spring.

Tyler Moore hit his second double in as many games, but the 'Dogs stranded 13 runners on base - including two with nobody out in the bottom of the 7th after Jack Charleston appeared to sustain a hand injury following Marin's single and exited the game. Both teams agreed to keep moving instead of waiting for a pitcher to warm up.

The 'Dogs are now 1-1 during the preseason and will continue preparing for 2019 with a game against the Sioux Falls Canaries at Sioux Falls Stadium on Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. There will be no live broadcast of the game.

The Saltdogs begin their 19th season on May 16th at the Sioux City Explorers. The team opens the 2019 home schedule at Haymarket Park on Thursday, May 23rd. For more information on the 'Dogs, follow the team on Facebook and on Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

