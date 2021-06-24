Goldeyes Claim Finale in One-Run Affair

JACKSON, Ten. - In a game with three ties and four lead changes, the Winnipeg Goldeyes emerged victorious with a 7-6 win over the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday night at The Ballpark at Jackson.

A bloop double in the bottom of the seventh from Raul Navarro proved to be the difference, plating Dakota Conners from first base with what was ultimately the winning run. Cleburne (16-17) got the potential tying run to third base in the eighth, but failed to score and then went down in order in the top of the ninth.

The Railroaders took the game's first lead in the top of the second on an RBI single from John Nester, scoring Zach Nehrir for a 1-0 lead.

Winnipeg (13-18) answered with a pair of run-scoring singles from Kevin Lachance and Sonny Ulliana in the bottom of the inning, putting the Goldeyes in front 2-1.

A Hunter Clanin sacrifice fly tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the third, and a solo home run from Noah Vaughan briefly put the Railroaders in front in the fourth. But the Goldeyes exploded for four in the bottom of the inning. A fielder's choice grounder from Wes Darvill plated the first run, then a throwing error scored another before Ulliana doubled home Darvill. A Max Murphy RBI double capped the scoring in the frame.

Nehrir pulled a run back in the top of the fifth with an RBI double of his own that sliced the lead to 6-4, and then Ramon Hernandez evened the score with a long two-run home run to left. Hernandez homered in all three games of the series and now leads the American Association with 41 RBI.

The Cleburne bullpen was excellent once again, allowing just one run over 4.2 innings. Michael Krauza, Nataniel Rodriguez and Kyle Chavez worked scoreless appearances, while Branden Bell (0-1) took the tough-luck defeat, allowing the go-ahead run in the seventh.

Nathan Foriest (1-0) picked up the win for Winnipeg, pitching a scoreless seventh. Jose Jose recorded a four-out save, his third save of the year for the Goldeyes.

The Railroaders continue the road trip with a three-game series against the league-leading Sioux City Explorers on Friday night at Lewis & Clark Park. First pitch of the series opener is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

