'Dogs and Explorers Postponed
June 24, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release
LINCOLN, Nebraska - Thursday's game between the Lincoln Saltdogs and Sioux City Explorers has been postponed due to ongoing inclement weather in the area.
The game will be made up as part of a seven-inning double-header on July 6th, starting at 5:00 p.m.
The 'Dogs continue the homestand with the first of three against the Kansas City Monarchs on Friday night. First pitch time is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage will begin at 6:35 on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.
The Saltdogs are celebrating their 20th season at Haymarket Park this season! All ticket and promotional information can be viewed at saltdogs.com.
