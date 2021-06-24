Dogs Hold off RedHawks 11-7 in Series Finale

FARGO, N.D. - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks came up short in a comeback attempt as they fell 11-7 to the Chicago Dogs in front of 3,632 fans on Wednesday night at Newman Outdoor Field. Chicago had seven extra-base hits and scored four unearned runs in the win. Fargo-Moorhead had three errors and gave up a season high 15 hits in the loss.

The RedHawks were once again led by third baseman Leo Pina, as he extended his hitting streak (8) and on-base streak (20) in the loss. Pina was 3-for-5 with a double, home run, two RBIs, and a run scored on Wednesday night. Jordan George (2-for-2, two walks, RBI) was the only other batter with more than one hit in the loss. Fargo-Moorhead scored a majority of their runs in the fifth inning, as they strung together four hits and two walks for four runs to make it a 10-6 game.

RedHawks starter Logan Nissen got his third loss of the season after giving up seven runs (six earned) on eight hits in 4.1 innings pitched. Fargo-Moorhead went to reliever Alex DuBord in the fifth inning, but had to switch to LHP Tevin Murray after DuBord gave up three unearned runs on two hits while only recording one out. Murray, who made his professional debut on Wednesday night, walked one and struck out one in 1/3 innings. Pitchers Micahel Hope, Ryan Flores, and Mark Finkelnburg also pitched in the loss.

The Dogs scored four runs in the third and the fifth innings on the way to the 11-7 win. Michael Crouse was 2-for-5 with a walk and hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning. Left fielder Anfernee Grier and right fielder Danny Mars each had three hits in the win.

Chicago right-handed starter Garrett Christman allowed six runs on seven hits in 4.1 innings. He walked two batters and struck out two batters and got his third win of the season. RHP Brendan Smith, who came into the game in the fifth inning, gave up one run on two hits in two walks in 2.1 innings. Jeff Kinley finished the game allowing only one hit over the last 2.1 innings pitched.

Fargo-Moorhead will start a three-game series against the Milwaukee Milkmen. RHP Bret Helton (2-3, 5.70 ERA) will start for Fargo-Moorhead in Friday night's series opener. The RedHawks next home series will be against the Winnipeg Goldeyes starting on June 28.

