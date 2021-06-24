X's-Saltdogs Postponed

Lincoln, NE - The game between the Sioux City Explorers and Lincoln Saltdogs has been postponed due to inclement weather that is expected to persist through the course of the game.

The game will instead be made up as a doubleheader when the Explorers come back to Haymarket Park on July 6th, consisting of two seven inning games starting at 5 pm.

Sioux City now returns home for a nine game home stand that begins on Friday June 25th against the Cleburne Railroaders with first pitch set for 7:05 pm from MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

