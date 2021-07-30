Goldeyes Add Pair of Canadian Arms

WINNIPEG, MB - Earlier this week, the Winnipeg Goldeyes signed right-handed pitchers Skylar Janisse and Jose Vasquez.

Janisse (pronounced juh-NEECE) pitched in the pop-up Yinzer Confederacy last season where he was 3-1 with a 5.56 ERA in four starts and one relief appearance for the Road Warriors. The Windsor, Ontario native struck out 16 and walked six in 22.2 innings pitched. In 2019, Janisse fanned 51 against only 16 walks in 56.0 frames for the Pacific Association's Vallejo Admirals.

Janisse was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 34th round in 2011 out of St. Thomas Villanova High School (LaSalle, Ontario) before electing to play college baseball at San Jacinto College (San Jacinto, Texas). The 27-year-old right-hander later played at Salt Lake Community College (Salt Lake City, Utah) before finishing his collegiate career at Oklahoma City University (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma) in 2015 and 2016. Janisse pitched a no-hitter for the Oklahoma City Stars against Mid-America Christian University during his senior year. Janisse is in his sixth season of professional baseball, and is 18-10 lifetime with two saves and a 4.90 ERA in 72 games, 43 of them in relief. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Janisse has averaged 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings during his career.

Vasquez is a true rookie who last played in 2019 during his senior season at Northwestern State University (Natchitoches, Louisiana) where he was 2-2 with two saves and a 6.75 ERA for the Demons in 14 relief appearances. During his junior season in 2018, the Cambridge, Ontario native was 6-2 with four saves and a 2.90 ERA in 20 relief outings. Vasquez combined for 56 strikeouts and 18 walks in 60.1 total innings at Northwestern State. The 24-year-old Vasquez also pitched at Grayson College in Dennison, Texas where he was 5-0 with a 1.45 ERA as a sophomore in 2017. Vasquez made his professional debut on Wednesday at Sioux City, picking up a strikeout and pitching three innings of relief.

Janisse and Vasquez join Landen Bourassa, Wes Darvill, Travis Seabrooke, and Kyle Thomas as Canadian-born players currently on the Goldeyes' roster.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open a three-game series against the Lincoln Saltdogs tonight at Haymarket Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes play their 2021 home opener on Tuesday, August 3rd against the Sioux City Explorers at Shaw Park.

Advanced tickets are on sale now by visiting www.ticketmaster.ca. For more information about the Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2021 remaining schedule, ticket options, and the Goldeyes' comprehensive COVID-19 readiness plan, visit www.goldeyes.com.

