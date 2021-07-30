Monarchs Add Outfielder
July 30, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release
Kansas City, Kan. - Prior to a big series against the second place Chicago Dogs of the Northern Division, the Monarchs made a change to their roster. Kansas City added OF Drew Ferguson to the roster and in a corresponding move, placed RHP Brian Ellington, who suffered a broken rib, on irrevocable waivers.
Drew Ferguson, 28, last played for Triple-A Syracuse in the New York Mets' organization in this season. In 36 games, Ferguson slashed .186/.313/.237 with seven RBIs and eight stolen bases. The 28-year-old was a 19th round pick of the Houston Astros back in 2015 out of Belmont University.
Brian Ellington, was a leading candidate to take on closing responsibilities in the aftermath of LHP Carlos Diaz having his contract transferred to the Mexican league. The former Miami Marlin posted a 4.33 ERA in 27 innings and struck out nearly 14 hitters per nine.
The Monarchs continue their homestand tonight when they play the first game of their three-game series with the Chicago Dogs. Game time is 7:05 with the gates opening at 6:00 p.m. The game can be heard on the Monarchs Broadcast Network with the pregame beginning at 6:30. The game will also stream on aabaseball.tv.
Tickets to all Monarchs games can be purchased by calling 913-328-5618 or by visiting monarchsbaseball.com.
