Goldeyes Acquire All-Star Reliever

August 20, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes acquired right-handed pitcher Paul Schwendel from the Chicago Dogs in exchange for a player to be named later on Saturday.

Schwendel was 1-3 with five saves and a 5.33 ERA in 22 relief appearances for the Dogs, and was selected to the American Association East Division All-Star Team in July. The Denville, New Jersey native struck out 25 and walked 16 in 25.1 innings pitched.

Schwendel was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 40th round in 2012 out of Emory University (Atlanta, Georgia). Following the 2015 season in which he pitched for the Can-Am League's Garden State Grays, Schwendel left professional baseball before returning with the Dogs in 2020. Last season, Schwendel posted a 1.08 ERA in nine appearances for Chicago before having his contract purchased by the St. Louis Cardinals. Now 33, Schwendel was assigned to the High-A Central's Peoria Chiefs where he pitched to a 3.98 ERA with 39 strikeouts in 20.1 innings. Schwendel's fastball averaged 96 miles per hour with Peoria last season.

The Goldeyes play a double header at Sioux City later this afternoon. Game one begins at 4:05 p.m., and both contests are scheduled for seven innings. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca beginning with Around the Association at 3:00 p.m.

The Goldeyes return home on Monday, August 29th when they host the Kansas City Monarchs at Shaw Park.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, individual tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.