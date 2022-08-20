Dogs Ninth Inning Rally Falls Just Short in 3-2 Loss to RedHawks

Last night's offensive fireworks didn't carry into the home stand, as the Chicago Dogs fell just short against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 3-2.

RedHawks starter Peyton Wigginton was masterful across seven innings. The lefty allowed just one run off four hits and struck out six in his second consecutive start against Chicago.

The lone run allowed by Wigginton came from a K.C. Hobson solo home run in the seventh. Hobson finished 2-for-4 and launched his 12th home run of the season.

Wigginton's dominance against Chicago comes just one day after the Dogs put together a franchise record 19 runs against the Kane County Cougars, including seven runs in the first inning. It included a season-high four home runs, two from Harrison Smith, and saw Chicago storm to a comfortable and confident 19-7 win.

Yet, the Dogs could only garner two hits through the first six innings to halt all momentum. With runners in scoring position, the lineup could not cash in. Chicago's struggles in compiling consecutive hits translated into four runners stranded in scoring position.

From first pitch, it seemed Chicago was playing with that sense of swagger they rediscovered the night before. Starter A.J. Kullman drew three consecutive ground ball outs and Anfernee Grier's single quickly brought him into scoring position with a stolen base. Grier advanced to third on a Ryan Lidge ground ball, but the Dogs failed to cash in the early run.

The game was square at 0-0 through the first five innings and without many threats to break that tie. Kullman's 11 ground ball outs through the first five innings were matched by Wigginton's nine.

It wasn't until the sixth inning and the heart of the RedHawks order due up that the stalemate broke. With two outs, Fargo-Moorhead designated hitter Drew Ward hit his 17th home run of the season, a solo shot, to put the RedHawks up 1-0.

Fargo-Moorhead built their lead in the seventh, started by back-to-back singles by Sam Dexter and Evan Alexander. A wild pitch advanced both runners to scoring position and a sacrifice fly brought in Dexter. That ended the night for Kullman, who put together six terrific innings. The righty ended with three runs allowed over 6.1 innings and no walks.

The third run for Fargo-Moorhead came off of right-hander Brian Schlitter's first pitch, which was roped into left field for a RBI single to make it 3-0.

Hobson's right field home run in the seventh made the score 3-1 and it stayed that way until the bottom of the ninth.

Two singles and a hit-by-pitch loaded up the bases with nobody out for Chicago. After struggling to put together a rally up that point, the Dogs suddenly had a feeling of momentum.

Chicago could not have asked for anyone better to come to the plate than Grant Kay. Kay was 0-for-3 with a strikeout, but is the team's doubles and home run leader and has come up in big moments already this season. With the crowd on their feet, Kay sent a ball high and deep into the night sky. As fans cheered for the idea of a walk-off grand slam, the fly began to die and fall into the glove of left fielder Alec Olund. Regardless, the sacrifice brought in a run and made the score 3-2.

That then brought up third baseman Cody Bohanek. The recently-signed Bohanek is a contact-first hitter and a single past the infield would tie the game easily. The former Mets farmhand did make contact, but the ball went right to the shortstop, who flipped to second base for the out. The second baseman then fired to first base to go for the game-ending double play, but a perfect slide from Michael Crouse at second base broke up the play.

With two outs and the game on the line, Connor Kopach stepped into the box. The shortstop already had a sixth inning triple to his name and needed to reach base in order to tie the game or pass the bat to the red-hot Harrison Smith.

The moment felt similar to a July 31 loss against the Sioux City Explorers. The Dogs stormed back on a three run rally in the ninth to make it a 8-7 game and with a runner on second, Kopach came to the plate and struck out on three pitches to end the game.

Kopach practiced patience this time around. He worked the count to 3-2, but on the do-or-die pitch he whiffed on an inside curveball to strikeout and end the opportunity for heroics.

The loss put Chicago at a 48-36 record and narrowed the division lead to 3.5 games with 16 games remaining. The Dogs magic number to make the playoffs is at six.

