Milkmen Get up Early to Defeat Canaries

FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Milwaukee Milkmen opened up their three game series against the Sioux Falls Canaries with a win to give them two wins in a row.

Milwaukee started scoring quickly in the second inning with four hits and three runs. Carl Chester hit a double that scored Hector Sanchez and Aaron Hill, and Jeremiah Burks singled to score Chester.

A.J. Schugel pitched five innings after getting hit with a line drive in his throwing elbow on his first at bat of the game. Despite getting hit he threw seven strikeouts and gave up only two earned runs.

"I felt good until I got hit in the arm," Schugel said of his performance. "It was stiffening up and I was just trying to get through five and the bullpen did awesome, it was a solid win for the team."

Burks went on to score Hill in the fourth with another single. Kyle Huckaby, Frankie Bartow, Karch Kowalczyk and Rodrigo Benoit then each pitched one of the last four innings and none of them gave up a run as the Milkmen closed 4-2.

"You're always gonna go through parts of the season where some guys are hot and you hope a group of guys are," manager Anthony Barone said of the team's back half of the lineup getting most of the hits and runs. "It was nice to see that back part of the lineup contribute and drive runs in."

The Milkmen will now play two more games against the Canaries with tomorrow's game set to start at 6:00 p.m. at Franklin Field.

