Golden State Valkyries vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 8, 2026

Published on May 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video







The Golden State Valkyries defeat the Seattle Storm 91-80 and move to 1-0 in the regular season

Janelle Salaün: 20 PTS | 2 REB | 5 3PM Veronica Burton: 16 PTS | 6 AST | 2 STL | 2 REB | 2 3PM Kaitlyn Chen: 14 PTS (career-high) | 2 AST | 2 3PM Kayla Thornton: 13 PTS | 8 REB | 3 3PM

WNBA Tip-Off 2026 | CarMax

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 9, 2026

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