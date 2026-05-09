Golden State Valkyries vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 8, 2026
Published on May 9, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
The Golden State Valkyries defeat the Seattle Storm 91-80 and move to 1-0 in the regular season
Janelle Salaün: 20 PTS | 2 REB | 5 3PM Veronica Burton: 16 PTS | 6 AST | 2 STL | 2 REB | 2 3PM Kaitlyn Chen: 14 PTS (career-high) | 2 AST | 2 3PM Kayla Thornton: 13 PTS | 8 REB | 3 3PM
WNBA Tip-Off 2026 | CarMax
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Golden State Valkyries Statistics
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