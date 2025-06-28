Golden State Valkyries vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 27, 2025
June 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
The Golden State Valkyries outmatch the Chicago Sky 83-78 in a very exciting ball game
Kayla Thornton dropped a career-high 29 PTS, 6 REB
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Golden State Valkyries Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 28, 2025
