Golden State Valkyries vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 27, 2025

June 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video







The Golden State Valkyries outmatch the Chicago Sky 83-78 in a very exciting ball game

Kayla Thornton dropped a career-high 29 PTS, 6 REB

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.